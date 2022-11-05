Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
NBA executive believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining: ‘LeBron doesn’t even look like a main option right now’
For multiple seasons, some Los Angeles Lakers fans have held onto the idea that as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are around, anything is possible. But the two superstars have had their fair share of struggles this season, and one executive thinks they don’t even look like primary options right now.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis remains listed as questionable (as of 7:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Would the Lakers really trade Anthony Davis?
As the Lakers continue to lose, the NBA world expects a Russell Westbrook trade. He might not be the only All-Star leaving LA. Talking to Kevin O'Connor on Sunday's Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons suggested that Anthony Davis might be on the trading block. Simmons said, "There's some buzz that AD might be available...a Plan B because the Westbrook trade... doesn't even make sense. You've got Davis here, who I don't think has looked the same for a couple of years. I don't know what the endgame is for this Laker team, but I know the Pelicans have their pick. and whatever they have, I don't think it's fixable in a way that makes them a playoff team."
Lakers rumors: There’s some ‘buzz’ that Anthony Davis may be available for trade
For months, the trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers have revolved around guard Russell Westbrook. However, according to famed sports pundit Bill Simmons, the attention may eventually turn to star big man Anthony Davis. According to Simmons, there is a growing buzz that trading Davis may be the Lakers’...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Fades in second half Sunday
Davis totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to Cleveland. Davis tallied 17 of his 19 points in the first half but scored just two points and took only two shots in 14 second-half minutes as the Lakers lost a six-point halftime lead. It was the first time the big man scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season. He has five double-doubles in eight games, and his 11.1 rebounds per game are his highest mark since joining the Lakers in the 2019-20 season.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James: Sitting Monday
James will not play in Monday's tilt with the Jazz due to left foot soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. James has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report this season due to a lingering foot issue but has played in all nine games thus far. However, the injury will keep him out of Monday's contest. Troy Brown and Juan Toscano-Anderson will likely see increased minutes, while Anthony Davis (back) and Russell Westbrook will be tasked with a larger workload.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Quiet after first quarter in loss
Davis closed with 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Jazz. Davis started the game on a high note, dropping 14 points and hammering down multiple dunks in the first quarter. The big man slowed down considerably after that, however, tallying just eight more points the rest of the contest. He also grabbed a modest eight boards in a game during which Los Angeles was outrebounded by eight and torched for 45 combined points between Jazz big men Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen. Davis' numbers (23.0 points, 11.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game) have been very good this season, but that hasn't helped the Lakers avoid a poor 2-6 start.
Yardbarker
Brandon Ingram scores 26 in return, leading Pelicans past Warriors
Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence due to a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night. Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum added 20 points each, Zion Williamson scored 16, and Trey...
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Comments / 0