Read full article on original website
Related
DOJ announces plans to monitor dozens of polling locations in 24 states on Election Day
The DOJ announces it will monitor polling places in 64 jurisdictions and 24 states to ensure they remain compliant with federal voting laws that protect the rights of voters.
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Judicial retention election, public trial right under scrutiny
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Voters have fewer than 48 hours to turn in their ballots and decide whether to retain state judges whose terms are expiring, plus the appellate courts last week interpreted the boundaries of the constitutional right to a public trial.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules." Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to...
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
NBC News
Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people
An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
5 states to vote on banning slavery that is still legal in some US prisons
Voters in Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, and Vermont will be voting to ban slavery in prisons in the November midterms.
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Spokane to prevent Camp Hope clearing
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Spokane for people living in Camp Hope. The filed lawsuit is an attempt to prevent Camp Hope from being cleared. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christopher Senn, Jason Bewley and Jered Fullen, all of which are people who live at Camp Hope. Disability Rights Washington and...
coloradopolitics.com
Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett faces felony, misdemeanor residency fraud charges
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced Friday his office has filed charges against Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett of Longmont, alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for House District 12. Bernett — running for her third term in next week's election — is charged with three...
People in jail often can't vote, even though they're eligible
It's nearly impossible for incarcerated people in many states to vote. Why it matters: Many of the 11 million or so Americans booked into county jails are too poor to post bail or just serving misdemeanor sentences. Those without felony convictions are still eligible to vote — but can't exercise that right.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
State Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, told USA TODAY he was unaware of any connections between workers for his family farm and Operation Blooming Onion.
Alabama judge suspended over failing to follow ethics order
A judicial panel convicted an Alabama judge of violating ethics rules by failing to return to work and serve without pay following her conviction in an earlier ethics case, court documents show. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd was given a 120-day suspension without pay in an order filed Monday...
The final hours before Election Day
It's Election Day eve. Are you ready to cast your ballot in the midterms? It's Monday's news.
San Diego Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bostwick to retire
Bostwick's responsibilities included presiding over criminal matters, probate, civil and family law.
Louisiana DPS suffered data breach of third-party administrator exposing health info of 80,000 inmates
LOUISIANA, USA — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has learned about a cybersecurity breach at a third-party health administrator that led to the exposure of health information of about 80,000 inmates over a nine-year period, according to a press release. The press release states that state...
Comments / 0