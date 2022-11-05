'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town

Read full article on original website
Julie Christensen
4d ago
sending prayers and hugs to all the people effected by these Oklahoma storms . so sad and so many homes destroyed 🙏
Reply
8
Count Dread
4d ago
Sending prayers And love to my Oklahomans. Will send supplies soon as I can. Much 💘.
Reply
15
Charlotte Holt Ridgway Edwards
4d ago
Prayers for Idabel an others hit by this Storm 🙏🏻
Reply
10
Related
KTEN.com
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Struck By Deadly Storms
Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.
Idabel Tornado Upgraded To EF-4 By National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said the tornado in Idabel on Friday is upgraded to an EF-4 with estimated max winds of 170 mph. NWS sent a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 58-mile storm tracked from Red River County, Texas, to McCurtain County, Oklahoma, was upgraded from EF-3 to EF-4.
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
KTEN.com
Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
KTEN.com
Tornadoes tear through Texoma
(KTEN) – November 4, 2022 will be a date in the history books for Texoma. At least four tornadoes destroyed portions of the region, including the small town of Idabel. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been working tirelessly to assess the damage of Friday’s storms. As of Sunday evening, the NWS has completed its preliminary damage surveys in Texoma.
KOCO
Storm clean-up continues in Idabel after recent tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The storm clean-up continues in Idabel after a tornado Friday night. State officials said lots of families lost their homes but it could have been much worse. "People are still kind of, just numb from what happened because their livelihood is gone," said Rep. Eddy Dempsey,...
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
KTEN.com
Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
At Least 1 Dead In McCurtain County Following Tornado
At least one person has died and several people were injured in the storms that hit parts of Oklahoma Friday, according to authorities. McCurtain County officials confirmed that a 90-year-old man died and seven individuals have minor injuries after tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast region of the state.
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
McCurtain County Officials Provide Update On Idabel Tornado
McCurtain County officials met Saturday afternoon to provide an update on a tornado that tore through Idabel, Okla. Friday. Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel confirmed that a man has died, and seven people had minor injuries as a result of the storms. No one has been reported missing, according to...
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Reports Twister
An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
Idabel Homeowners Begin Storm Recovery Efforts After Tornado
People living in southeast Oklahoma are starting the big task of cleaning up after a powerful tornado swept through parts of McCurtain County Friday night. Officials say a person was killed and several homes and businesses were damaged. Crews spent much of Saturday working to restore power back to the...
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
353
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 8