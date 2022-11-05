ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town

By Heather Brinkmann
Fox Weather
Fox Weather
 4 days ago
Julie Christensen
4d ago

sending prayers and hugs to all the people effected by these Oklahoma storms . so sad and so many homes destroyed 🙏

Count Dread
4d ago

Sending prayers And love to my Oklahomans. Will send supplies soon as I can. Much 💘.

Charlotte Holt Ridgway Edwards
4d ago

Prayers for Idabel an others hit by this Storm 🙏🏻

KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Struck By Deadly Storms

Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Tornadoes tear through Texoma

(KTEN) – November 4, 2022 will be a date in the history books for Texoma. At least four tornadoes destroyed portions of the region, including the small town of Idabel. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been working tirelessly to assess the damage of Friday’s storms. As of Sunday evening, the NWS has completed its preliminary damage surveys in Texoma.
IDABEL, OK
KOCO

Storm clean-up continues in Idabel after recent tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The storm clean-up continues in Idabel after a tornado Friday night. State officials said lots of families lost their homes but it could have been much worse. "People are still kind of, just numb from what happened because their livelihood is gone," said Rep. Eddy Dempsey,...
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
