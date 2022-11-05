ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded to two different DUI crashes on October 27, 2022. The first crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. on Route 130 South and the second crash was reported on Etra Road at 7:41 p.m. Patrol Officer Evan McNamara responded at 4:49 p.m....
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody

WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales.  According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
