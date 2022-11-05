WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.

