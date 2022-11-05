Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report
A serious crash involving two vehicles brought the Northampton County Coroner’s Office to the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, 69 News reports. The crash occurred 1:40 p.m. at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road, closing the area for investigation, the Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. According to...
East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded to two different DUI crashes on October 27, 2022. The first crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. on Route 130 South and the second crash was reported on Etra Road at 7:41 p.m. Patrol Officer Evan McNamara responded at 4:49 p.m....
Man charged after argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
Authorities say 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was involved in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old victim inside the store.
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Law Enforcement Investigates Death Of 18-Year-Old
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police report, on Monday November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:09 a.m., members…
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
Who killed Mekhi Bradley? $20K reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder
Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly. They also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody
WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
12-year-old boy critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Pa. neighborhood
A 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Pa., leaving him critically injured. Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting, which happened inside a home on 3100 block of N. 33rd Street, 6ABC reported. According to the authorities, the 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old teen were in the...
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
