WHAS11

2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection. The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Louisville is Home to the Only Underground Holiday Light Show in the World

Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Frazier History Museum opens up 'most interactive exhibition' yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frazier History Museum is opening a new exhibition. A spokesperson for the museum says Kentucky Rivalries captures the "most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State." “This one of the most interactive exhibitions the museum has ever curated,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

