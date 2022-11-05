Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
TARC offers free service to polling locations on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC says it will continue its part in helping the community reach the polls on Election Day. All TARC routes on Nov. 8 will be fare-free to provide free access to and from Kentucky General Election polling locations. Officials with TARC said they will have normal...
2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection. The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10....
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot. The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling...
More than 253K people voted early in Kentucky, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's General Election is less than 24 hours away, but last week Kentuckians across the Bluegrass had the chance to vote early over a three-day period. This is the first midterm election where Kentuckians have been able to cast their ballots early and the numbers seem...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Louisville is Home to the Only Underground Holiday Light Show in the World
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.
'Light Up Louisville' returns to downtown for its 42nd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Halloween is over it's time to get in the Christmas spirit!. Mayor Greg Fischer announced that 'Light Up Louisville' is returning Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. outside of Metro Hall. "It's our 42nd 'Light Up Louisville,' and it's my twelfth and final one...
'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
Louisville neighborhood expresses concern over noise, pollution of planned concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People within the Lake Forest neighborhood went to the Planning Commission Thursday to protest a planned concrete plant expected to be built in the area. They expressed concern over noise, increased traffic, congestion, dust and safety risks to everyone living in the subdivision. They argued that...
Clarksville students honor beloved theater director with musical
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to head down the yellow brick road to Clarksville High School for a production that'll knock your ruby red slippers off. "The Wizard of Oz" will be performed from Nov. 10 to Nov. 19. The large cast includes over 50 Clarksville students from elementary to high school.
Louisville organization works to gain ownership of Russell community land
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down Madison Street in west Louisville, you will see five acres of land filled wit grass and rocks. Residents are on a mission with plans to change that. “They can drive past this site and say, ‘Hey, I had something to do with this! I...
Early voting ends in Jefferson County as candidates make last pitches for support
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early voting for the general election in Jefferson County has wrapped up. Candidates are making their last-ditch efforts to sway voters to their sides. On Saturday, Kentucky Democratic candidates hosted a breakfast, encouraging people to get out to vote. “We are almost there. Give it everything...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
Operation Return Home canceled for missing 16-year-old last seen in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they have canceled an Operation Return Home alert for a missing Louisville teen. According to police, 16-year-old Evan Fox was located safely. No other information was provided. He had originally been reported missing from the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive. ►Make it...
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
Frazier History Museum opens up 'most interactive exhibition' yet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frazier History Museum is opening a new exhibition. A spokesperson for the museum says Kentucky Rivalries captures the "most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State." “This one of the most interactive exhibitions the museum has ever curated,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said at the...
Wave 3
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers helped a woman to safety after she was found standing on the ledge of an overpass. On Oct. 31, Officers Cody Woolston and Eric Goldschmidt responded to a call of a woman who was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass. (Story...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1