ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tejon Tribe of California weighs in on Propositions 26 and 27

By Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YuOS_0izRJcWE00

Propositions 26 and 27 are both aimed at sports betting and have to do with California tribes’ exclusive rights to offer certain types of games.

Prop 26 would give the green light for tribes to offer in-person sports betting at their casinos. It would also empower officials to crack down on non-native businesses that illegally offer games that are supposed to be exclusive to tribes.

The Tejon Indian Tribe of California is the only federally recognized tribe in Kern County, and tribal leaders are currently looking forward to their first commercial venture, the creation of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino that will be built near Mettler.

23ABC spoke with Councilwoman Sandra Hernandez about the tribe’s stances on two California ballot measures when it comes to gambling and tribal rights.

“I think all it does is really put those cardrooms that are operating illegally in check. And it'll bring those parameters into place that you're not allowed to game in this manner,” Hernandez said. “And while it's maybe already existing and happening now, that it would be something that would become a little bit more regulated with this.”

She says Prop 27, which legalizes mobile sports betting and is funded by large companies including casino groups in Las Vegas, doesn’t respect tribal sovereignty, as tribes who make deals with these groups would have to give up certain rights that were passed by voters.

“It gives these out-of-state corporations the same ability to game that the California tribes received through California voters,” Hernandez said. “And I think that that's something that's very important to California and the state, and that recognition of realizing where gaming stands right now with California tribes.”

More than 50 tribes are in support of Proposition 26, including The Tejon Indian Tribe of California. Hernandez says tribal officials believe the measure strengthens the gambling system that’s already in place here in California, and is the best option to help everyone regardless of tribal affiliation.

“It's only through helping our communities that we're able to help ourselves because when we help our communities, we're helping each other,” Hernandez said. “And each other is one of us, you know? We live next to one another. We're neighbors. We work together, and being able to support and help our communities in that way is always going to be integral to how Indian nations should operate.”

Comments / 8

Shirley Graham-Suneson
2d ago

No and noWhere are the ballot proposition the money would not stay in California the other proposition is not fair to the native this bill needs to be rewritten the natives should be able to have their table games and slot machines without any side help this is how they put their children through school they have hospitals they have clinics and they do it with the money from the casinos all the money belongs to the natives keep Las Vegas and those that I call The mob out of California

Reply
3
Related
Terry Mansfield

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
police1.com

'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

8 California cities ranked among Top 10 for worst drivers in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one. The study ranked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy