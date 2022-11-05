Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
A New York City neighborhood has scored a legal victory in its decade-long fight to protect a community garden
Emmanuelle Chiche remembers the first time she stumbled upon Elizabeth Street Garden, a charming green space hidden between rows of concrete buildings in lower Manhattan.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report
Quashon Burton, a New York City fugitive who evaded federal investigators for nearly a year, has been taken into custody after being spotted at Walt Disney World.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say they are looking for 2 female suspects in stabbing at Midtown restaurant
Police say two women are wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Midtown.
71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
theeastcountygazette.com
Death in famous Brooklyn kosher bakery- Man found dead inside a bakery freezer
According to the authorities, an employee of a famous Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was discovered dead in the store’s walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. It appears that 33-year-old Mahamadou Dansago’s death at Beigel’s on Avenue D was an unfortunate accident. According to the information from...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Woman choked, raped on NYC morning jog through swanky neighborhood
A 43-year-old woman was choked partially unconscious and sexually assaulted while jogging through New York City's swanky West Village on Thursday morning, police said.
Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son
A jury convicted former New York City Police Officer Michael Valva of second-degree murder in the death of his son Thomas Valva, who was forced to sleep in a freezing garage with his older brother. WNBC's Greg Cergol reports.Nov. 6, 2022.
