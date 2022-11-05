ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing

 Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Death in famous Brooklyn kosher bakery- Man found dead inside a bakery freezer

According to the authorities, an employee of a famous Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was discovered dead in the store’s walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. It appears that 33-year-old Mahamadou Dansago’s death at Beigel’s on Avenue D was an unfortunate accident. According to the information from...
BROOKLYN, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say

A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

