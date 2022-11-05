Read full article on original website
Related
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Judicial retention election, public trial right under scrutiny
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Voters have fewer than 48 hours to turn in their ballots and decide whether to retain state judges whose terms are expiring, plus the appellate courts last week interpreted the boundaries of the constitutional right to a public trial.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules." Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to...
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
5 states to vote on banning slavery that is still legal in some US prisons
Voters in Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, and Vermont will be voting to ban slavery in prisons in the November midterms.
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Spokane to prevent Camp Hope clearing
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Spokane for people living in Camp Hope. The filed lawsuit is an attempt to prevent Camp Hope from being cleared. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christopher Senn, Jason Bewley and Jered Fullen, all of which are people who live at Camp Hope. Disability Rights Washington and...
coloradopolitics.com
Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett faces felony, misdemeanor residency fraud charges
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced Friday his office has filed charges against Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett of Longmont, alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for House District 12. Bernett — running for her third term in next week's election — is charged with three...
People in jail often can't vote, even though they're eligible
It's nearly impossible for incarcerated people in many states to vote. Why it matters: Many of the 11 million or so Americans booked into county jails are too poor to post bail or just serving misdemeanor sentences. Those without felony convictions are still eligible to vote — but can't exercise that right.
Elisabeth French, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 17
Political Experience: Elected Jefferson County judge in 2010, reelected in 2016. Currently serves as presiding court judge. Professional Experience: Was in private practice in civil law; received the Judicial Award of Merit in 2019 from the Alabama State Bar Association; serves on the state’s Court of the Judiciary, which handles disciplinary matters regarding other judges.
AOL Corp
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
A Georgia state senator running for reelection as a farmer who wants to “plow the field for a brighter future” has routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors who have a history of labor violations and are linked to a human trafficking investigation known as Operation Blooming Onion.
Federal government rejects funding for Albuquerque-focused Space Valley Center
The three-story, 93,000-square-foot building would've had co-working areas, labs, and a specialized auditorium.
Alabama judge suspended over failing to follow ethics order
A judicial panel convicted an Alabama judge of violating ethics rules by failing to return to work and serve without pay following her conviction in an earlier ethics case, court documents show. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd was given a 120-day suspension without pay in an order filed Monday...
The final hours before Election Day
It's Election Day eve. Are you ready to cast your ballot in the midterms? It's Monday's news.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Jeffco, jail contractor for alleged constitutional violation
A federal judge has refused to dismiss a man's lawsuit against Jefferson County and its medical contractor, Wellpath, for allegedly ignoring a life-threatening dental condition during his nearly six-month stay in the jail. As part of the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, jail and prison staff cannot...
Rep. Brandtjen questions motives behind fake military ballots
(The Center Square) – The Republican lawmaker who received fake military ballots in the mail says she isn’t sure they were sent to help. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Friday said the Democrats who run Milwaukee’s Elections Commission “ are not my friends.”. “If I...
Memorial service, destructive ‘super weed,’ bear attack: News from around our 50 states
Shaking ground at volcano sends warning signs in Hawaii, work has begun to plug abandoned wells in New Mexico, and more
mcknightsseniorliving.com
$250 million CCRC expansion no longer on hold, thanks to state Supreme Court
A $250 million expansion project at a Virginia continuing care retirement community no longer is on hold now that the state Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from condominium owners seeking to stop construction of the 22-story tower, which the Virginia Beach City Council had approved in 2020.
Comments / 0