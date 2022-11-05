Los Angeles high school football scores: LA City Section playoff brackets, updates (11/4/22)

The 2022 CIF Los Angeles City Section high school football playoffs kick off on Friday (November 4) with first-round games across the LA area.

The Division I, II, III and 8-man playoffs get underway Friday. The Open Division playoffs don't start until next week (November 11). You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more.

SBLive Sports is a digital content partner of the CIF and has all of the City Section playoff brackets:

