A Michigan snowbird will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages. William Zawojsky, 72, of Washington, Mich., pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO