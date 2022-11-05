ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

click orlando

64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 7:10 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan snowbird will lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in The Villages

A Michigan snowbird will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages. William Zawojsky, 72, of Washington, Mich., pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal. The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL

