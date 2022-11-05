Read full article on original website
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old was found dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida High Patrol said. The crash happened on State Road 415, north of South Rasley Road. Investigators said that the man driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler missed a left-hand curve and ran off...
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 7:10 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
76-year-old purposely hit Flagler construction worker with Porsche, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old driver faces charges after he purposely hit a construction worker who was directing traffic, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Steimle, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast. Deputies said the victim was directing traffic on Camino Del Mar...
2 men, 1 from Casselberry, die in crash with tree in Dixie County, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men, one from Casselberry and the other from Horseshoe Beach, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Dixie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred after 12 a.m. on County Road 351 south of SW 782nd Avenue,...
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-4, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash in Orange County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Jeep Renegade was traveling the wrong...
Kissimmee man, 32, dies after striking tree during motorcycle crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was driving in Orange County struck a curb and he was thrown from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Palm Parkway at Grapefruit Cove, troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropical...
1 dead, 1 critical after being struck while crossing Colonial Drive in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Haines City man suffered critical injuries and another man is dead after they attempted to cross a section of Colonial Drive in Orange County on Friday night and were struck by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened...
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
Eastbound lanes of I-4 shutdown in Seminole County after motorcyclist killed in crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near State Road 417 in Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the crash...
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
Michigan snowbird will lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in The Villages
A Michigan snowbird will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages. William Zawojsky, 72, of Washington, Mich., pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE: Orange County officials to give update on Subtropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
Deputies arrest man behind at least 9 Osceola vacation rental break-ins, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for at least nine break-ins at rental properties in Osceola County, including one that became violent, is now locked up, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Lopez announced the arrest Monday afternoon at a news conference at the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested...
Video shows rescuers flip car after crash into South Daytona canal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released on Thursday shows the effort made to rescue a woman and two children in a vehicle that crashed into a South Daytona canal. The crash happened on Wednesday night off a bridge near Sauls Road and Reed Canal Road. According to South Daytona police, it is believed the car hit a curb and went over the edge of the bridge.
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
Altamonte Springs sets up sandbag location ahead of potential tropical system
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The city of Altamonte Springs announced it will provide sand and bags ahead of a potential tropical system that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days. [TRENDING: ‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans...
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
