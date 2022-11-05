ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

Are Social Media Break-Up Announcements the New Normal?

On September 3, Hannah Van De Peer broke up with her boyfriend of a year and a half. One week later, she announced it on Twitter. “Getting a haircut tomorrow eve to soft launch my break-up, can we all agree to pay attention to me when this happens pls?” the 24-year-old wrote, later adding in a subsequent tweet: “Or was this actually the soft launch… u will never know.”
fashionweekdaily.com

Model Lauren Alexis spreading her charm all over social media

Making one’s presence in the fashion and modelling industry is not easy. One has to face so many challenges – being the best in their respective field, dealing with those family members who are opposed to this career choice, and accepting all those failures and hectic schedules that come along with this.
bitcoinist.com

Globally United Building a Web3 Social Platform to Bring Different Cultures Together

There are several advantages to Web2 technologies, including ​​availability, variety, and user-friendliness. However, it is not without issues, such as equal access, information control, copyright, intellectual property, trust, privacy, and security. The current form of the internet or Web 2.0 introduced user-generated content, and social media platforms like...
rolling out

Expect real-world beauty standards to stay the same in the Metaverse

As virtual reality becomes more immersive, the Metaverse follows suit as users explore the possibilities of what’s to come. But many have stumbled across what seems to be a direct reflection of some beauty standards we see in the real world on the Metaverse platform. Women’s avatars featuring wide hips, ample busts and tiny waists can be seen exploring the Metaverse. The fashion business in the Metaverse even promoted only selling virtual clothing to “skinny” avatars.
Distractify

TikToker Sparks Debate About Inner Monologues: Do You Hear an Actual Voice in Your Head?

Well, one TikTok creator just gave us a new question to ask at parties. Colleen Carswell (@colleencarswell), who runs the family travel website Carswell Enterprise, recently took to the platform to ask her followers a fascinating question about how their minds work. And as we quickly learned from Colleen's musings, some of us visualize and hear things very differently.

