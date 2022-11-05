As virtual reality becomes more immersive, the Metaverse follows suit as users explore the possibilities of what’s to come. But many have stumbled across what seems to be a direct reflection of some beauty standards we see in the real world on the Metaverse platform. Women’s avatars featuring wide hips, ample busts and tiny waists can be seen exploring the Metaverse. The fashion business in the Metaverse even promoted only selling virtual clothing to “skinny” avatars.

