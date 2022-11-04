Universal Orlando Resort Teases Holiday Green & Red Coconut Club Coming Soon to CityWalk

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO