Universal Orlando Resort Teases Holiday Green & Red Coconut Club Coming Soon to CityWalk

Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, November 9. At this time, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Hotels are all scheduled to operate as planned. Changes could be made as the weather situation progresses.
Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk
Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Man sneaks himself, child into Magic Kingdom, shoves employees trying to stop him, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man allegedly snuck himself and a child inside Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and shoved two employees who tried to stop him, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. Authorities said a Disney security manager tried to stop the suspect – 37-year-old...
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police. The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by...
Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages
Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
Police: 21-year-old shot, killed while standing on patio with girlfriend in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight in DeLand. Officials say it happened in a DeLand subdivision on the 800 block of Longview Avenue. DeLand police say a 21-year-old man was outside on the patio with his girlfriend, 26, when both were shot. It's the...
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old was found dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida High Patrol said. The crash happened on State Road 415, north of South Rasley Road. Investigators said that the man driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler missed a left-hand curve and ran off...
