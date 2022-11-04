ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort Teases Holiday Green & Red Coconut Club Coming Soon to CityWalk

By Shannen Michaelsen
universalparksnewstoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
universalparksnewstoday.com

Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets

As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, November 9. At this time, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Hotels are all scheduled to operate as planned. Changes could be made as the weather situation progresses.
universalparksnewstoday.com

Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk

Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
BELLEVIEW, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

