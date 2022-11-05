Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will be the first channel to have a local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation
GARNDERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to give him a home makeover. Over the last couple of weeks local contracting company Coyote Creek LLC has been working with management at the Home Depot in Carson City to give a deserving 76-year-old Robert Ellison, local veteran, a much needed home renovation.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week. The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille. Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion. Guests...
Record-Courier
Meth sales nets prison sentence
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Experience District Adds Kylie Rowe as Chief Experience Officer
Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District (RED) as Chief Experience Officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As Chief Experience Officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development,...
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst guides us through the relationship between grief and gratitude
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno helps people through a lot of emotional and physical challenges like trauma, depression and chronic pain. During the month of November, she wants to help you dive deeper into the ways in which gratitude and grief can go hand in hand in your own life.
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City students to honor veterans this week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday. Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday. “It is important for...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose to open for the weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday. Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.
