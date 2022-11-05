ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

FOX 61

Shooting on Main Street in East Hartford injures 1

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Main Street early Monday morning that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened at the Church Corners Inn, a boarding house, just after 12 a.m. Monday morning. The victim – who has not been identified – was shot twice in the back and is expected to recover.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury fatal hit-and-run investigated, 78-year-old man killed

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police released a photo of a vehicle they believe struck a 78-year-old man on East Main Street on Saturday who later died from his injuries. Police were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 638 East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Middletown crash kills NY man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening. According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

Man killed in Hartford hotel room: Police

HARTFORD, Conn — A man died after being found shot in a hotel room in Hartford late Sunday morning. Police were called to The Travel Inn on the corner of Weston Street and Jennings Road at 11:15 am Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man dies after falling off ATV while driving in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man died after losing control of his ATV in Waterbury on Friday evening. Waterbury police said they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Farms St at 9:45 p.m., where they found the ATV and the driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man found guilty of 2018 murder

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A Middletown man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman back in 2018, officials announced Monday. Officials said 39-year-old Cornel Myers was found guilty Monday after a trial. According to evidence presented at the trial, Myers had been in a relationship with Danielle...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Hay! On-ramp to I-91 south in Hartford littered with haystacks

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hay! What's the hold-up in Hartford?. Connecticut State Police are now cleaning up Interstate 91 south near the Exit 30 on-ramp after bales of hay tumbled off of an overturned flatbed truck and onto the road. Around 11 a.m. Friday, troopers warned motorists of the closed...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
NORFOLK, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT
