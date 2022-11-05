Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
Shooting on Main Street in East Hartford injures 1
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Main Street early Monday morning that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened at the Church Corners Inn, a boarding house, just after 12 a.m. Monday morning. The victim – who has not been identified – was shot twice in the back and is expected to recover.
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
Waterbury fatal hit-and-run investigated, 78-year-old man killed
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police released a photo of a vehicle they believe struck a 78-year-old man on East Main Street on Saturday who later died from his injuries. Police were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 638 East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night.
Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Middletown crash kills NY man
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening. According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.
Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
Man killed in Hartford hotel room: Police
HARTFORD, Conn — A man died after being found shot in a hotel room in Hartford late Sunday morning. Police were called to The Travel Inn on the corner of Weston Street and Jennings Road at 11:15 am Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Man dies after falling off ATV while driving in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man died after losing control of his ATV in Waterbury on Friday evening. Waterbury police said they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Farms St at 9:45 p.m., where they found the ATV and the driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Waterbury.
Middletown man found guilty of 2018 murder
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A Middletown man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman back in 2018, officials announced Monday. Officials said 39-year-old Cornel Myers was found guilty Monday after a trial. According to evidence presented at the trial, Myers had been in a relationship with Danielle...
Woman Also Struck In Crash That Killed New Haven Firefighter, Police Now Say
Connecticut State Police say a woman was also struck in a five-vehicle crash that killed a popular off-duty firefighter. New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles, age 27, was driving north on I-91 when his car became disabled in the left lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Mieles, of New...
Police: SUV overturns after crashing on Wantagh Avenue
Officers say it happened in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m.
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
Hay! On-ramp to I-91 south in Hartford littered with haystacks
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hay! What's the hold-up in Hartford?. Connecticut State Police are now cleaning up Interstate 91 south near the Exit 30 on-ramp after bales of hay tumbled off of an overturned flatbed truck and onto the road. Around 11 a.m. Friday, troopers warned motorists of the closed...
Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
Milford barricade subject taken into custody
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2