Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why JP, more than JK, is crucial to Warriors fixing issues

The Warriors released Jonathan Kuminga from bench purgatory Friday night in New Orleans, and he spent 38 minutes making a compelling statement for more playing time. JK will get his wish, coach Steve Kerr says, but it wouldn’t matter as much as it should. He’s not the guy who can fill their most urgent need.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

