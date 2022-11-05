Read full article on original website
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Kevin Durant's Ankle-Breaker Is Going VIRAL
Kevin Durant had an incredible move in Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Kevin Durant says he 'would love to' join ownership group to buy Commanders
Kevin Durant has been a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders franchise and if the opportunity presented himself, he would join an ownership group to buy the team.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild
Kevin Durant could command a lot of trade interest if the Nets decide to rebuild.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors
Dwight Howards believes he would be a great fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Why JP, more than JK, is crucial to Warriors fixing issues
The Warriors released Jonathan Kuminga from bench purgatory Friday night in New Orleans, and he spent 38 minutes making a compelling statement for more playing time. JK will get his wish, coach Steve Kerr says, but it wouldn’t matter as much as it should. He’s not the guy who can fill their most urgent need.
