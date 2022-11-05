Macy’s, Inc. has launched a new funding program aimed at advancing entrepreneurial growth, closing wealth gaps and shattering systemic barriers faced by diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. Called S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, Macy’s partnered with Momentus Capital on a $30 million investment that will ultimately represent up to $200 million in access to critical funding. The initiative will roll out over the next five years, Macy’s, Inc. said, with a $20 million infusion into its own supplier access fund, and an additional $10 million investment. Together, this funding is projected to provide approximately $100 million in capital for diverse-owned and underrepresented...

