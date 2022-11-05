ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
TEXAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. oil companies slow down production

(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy