No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its Snowday 2022 event, the final San Francisco stop on its Data Cloud World Tour, new innovations to Snowflake’s industry-leading data platform that will further drive economic value for customers. With new transparent performance enhancements across its single engine, Snowflake is now faster, further improving how customers mobilize their data to run their most important workloads. Snowflake is also advancing its cross-cloud Snowgrid capability, a technology layer that interconnects clouds and regions, and powers Snowflake’s collaboration, data governance, and business continuity. These new improvements to Snowgrid enable customers to further streamline collaboration with richer experiences and privacy preserving controls, automate data protections, and expand the scope of replication for seamless failover. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005226/en/ Snowflake Unveils New Performance Innovations and Enhanced Cross-Cloud Capabilities for Industry-Leading Data Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

5 HOURS AGO