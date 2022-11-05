Read full article on original website
helihub.com
REBTECH and Aveo Engineering agree to Global Strategic Partnership
Global night vision solutions provider and industry leader REBTECH has announced the signing of a Global Strategic Partnership with Aveo Engineering. The two companies will cooperate to build the Aveo product line on a global scale while providing REBTECH with additional markets, contacts and expanding REBTECH’s growing NVG installation and product capability.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
aiexpress.io
Galen Robotics brings in $15 million in oversubscribed round
Galen Robotics, a surgical robotics firm trying to erase the massive capital expenditures end-users face when contemplating surgical robotics platforms, introduced that it introduced in $15 million in funding in an oversubscribed Sequence A spherical. Galen Robotics goals to supply its surgical robotic system, the Galen robotic, utilizing a digital-surgery-as-a-service...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
salestechstar.com
CyberArk Wins CloudBees Technology Alliance Partner of the Year Award
CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security, announced it has been named Technology Alliance Partner of the Year by CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises. The award recognizes CyberArk for its significant contribution to securing the software supply chain for joint customers. Never have software supply chains been...
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
thefastmode.com
Netcracker Launches Netcracker Fiber Cloud, A Fully Automated Fiber IT Solution for Operators
Netcracker announced the launch of Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution to equip wholesale Fiber Operators with a lean and open IT environment focused on agility, efficiency and business growth. The pioneering solution, part of the broader Netcracker Cloud Solutions for NetCos and ServCos, automates all aspects of the fiber business across multivendor access networks, from planning and design to roll-out, service provisioning, wholesale customer onboarding, settlements and problem solving. With an Open API integration layer, the solution helps Fiber Operators to accelerate wholesale customer adoption and react quickly to customer needs, thereby facilitating rapid business growth.
todaysemobility.com
Cyngn signs contract with global building materials manufacturer, expanding DriveMod to electric forklifts
Cyngn Inc, a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, signed a multi-phase contract with a leading global building materials manufacturer, spearheading the development of the Cyngn’s next DriveMod-enabled vehicle platform: electric forklifts. The customer manufactures building materials used in commercial and residential properties...
aiexpress.io
AutoLeadStar Raises $40M in Growth Funding
AutoLeadStar, a Miami, FL-based supplier of a digital buyer knowledge and expertise platform for the automotive trade, raised $40M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Riverwood Capital which joined present traders PICO Enterprise Companions, Goal International, and Aleph. The corporate intends to us the funds to increase its...
helihub.com
Air Methods division orders up to 140 unmanned tilt-rotors
Today, Spright, the drone division of Air Methods, the leading provider of helicopter emergency medical services, and Dufour Aerospace, the innovative Swiss eVTOL company, announced the purchase by Spright of 40 Aero2 with options for additional 100 aircraft. The cooperation and sales agreement over up to 140 Aero2 aircraft represents the largest commitment by an operator to date for the Aero2 design, and one of the largest civilian unmanned aerial vehicle purchases in U.S. history.
Snowflake Unveils New Performance Innovations and Enhanced Cross-Cloud Capabilities for Industry-Leading Data Platform
No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its Snowday 2022 event, the final San Francisco stop on its Data Cloud World Tour, new innovations to Snowflake’s industry-leading data platform that will further drive economic value for customers. With new transparent performance enhancements across its single engine, Snowflake is now faster, further improving how customers mobilize their data to run their most important workloads. Snowflake is also advancing its cross-cloud Snowgrid capability, a technology layer that interconnects clouds and regions, and powers Snowflake’s collaboration, data governance, and business continuity. These new improvements to Snowgrid enable customers to further streamline collaboration with richer experiences and privacy preserving controls, automate data protections, and expand the scope of replication for seamless failover. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005226/en/ Snowflake Unveils New Performance Innovations and Enhanced Cross-Cloud Capabilities for Industry-Leading Data Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Datadog Acquires Cloudcraft – FinSMEs
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a New York-based supplier of a monitoring and safety platform for cloud purposes, acquired Cloudcraft, a New York-based supplier of a visualization service for cloud and system architects. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Datadog will proceed to supply Cloudcraft to current...
aiexpress.io
Bill to Buy Finmark
Bill (NYSE: BILL), a San Jose, CA-based supplier of economic automation software program, acquired Finmark, a Raleigh, NC-based monetary planning software program supplier. The transaction has been permitted by the Boards of Administrators of each Finmark and BILL, and is anticipated to shut by the top of this calendar yr, topic to customary closing circumstances. Phrases of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.
salestechstar.com
AutoLeadStar, the Digital Customer Data and Experience Platform for the Automotive Industry that Transforms the Way Cars are Sold, Raises $40 Million Growth Round Led by Riverwood Capital
AutoLeadStar, the digital customer data and experience platform for the automotive industry that transforms the way cars are sold, announced today a $40 million growth round of financing led by Riverwood Capital with the participation of existing investors. AutoLeadStar is the leading AI-powered marketing automation technology for auto-dealerships and manufacturers...
todaysemobility.com
Velodyne Lidar signs multi-year agreement with Stanley Robotics
Velodyne Lidar, Inc is providing lidar sensors to Stanley Robotics for an automated valet parking solution. The innovative service uses autonomous handling robots to help car parks to improve the customer experience and increase the number of vehicles stored. Stanley Robotics is working with Velodyne’s Puck and Velarray M1600 lidar...
aiexpress.io
Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – 3M Company, Apple, Amazon Webrvices
Cloud Pure Language Processing Market analysis is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts to check the proper and useful info. The info which has been appeared upon is finished contemplating each, the prevailing prime gamers and the upcoming opponents. Enterprise methods of the important thing gamers and the brand new getting into market industries are studied intimately. Properly-explained SWOT evaluation, income share and phone info are shared on this report evaluation. It additionally supplies market info when it comes to growth and its capacities.
aiexpress.io
Where will advances in remote cardiac and kidney monitoring lead?
Distant biometric monitoring know-how firm Biotricity not too long ago introduced securing Nationwide Institutes of Well being funding from the Nationwide Coronary heart, Blood and Lung Institute with plans to launch a examine of its Bioflux-AI know-how. Bioflux-AI combines an FDA-approved, high-precision, small cell cardiac telemetry gadget with AI-driven algorithms...
