GatorFart
2d ago
Not mentioned in the article: It was a 17yr old with severe autism. The parents reported him missing immediately, the police dragged their feet in searching. The parents found their kids body in a pond right near the house. If the police acted faster he might be alive. At the very least the parents would have been spared the trauma of finding his body themselves
