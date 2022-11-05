Read full article on original website
One community gave something to those who gave everything
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Veterans day, we honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country. To help celebrate such an important day, a group of volunteers, in partnership with the Lifeline Church in Princeton, held their eighth annual Veteran Stand-down Event. Over 100 volunteers including a local Boy Scout troop and the Concord University […]
WHSV
Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution, Princeton 2022
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of veterans lined up in their cars to receive necessities and appreciation at this year’s annual Veteran’s Stand Down and Food Distribution event in Princeton. Supplies handed out included toiletries, clothing and other essentials. 10% of West Virginia’s homeless population identify as a...
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event. “We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them […]
The LOOTPRESS Week 10 Pet of the Week is Uncle Frank!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 10 Pet of the Week is Frank!. Frank – or Uncle Frank as he is affectionately known by his family and friends – has nearly 13 years experience being a good boy, and will be celebrating a birthday next month!
wchstv.com
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
Valley College celebrates Class of 2022
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It was a special day as the Valley College Beckley Campus held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022. 83 students graduated and earned diplomas from ten different programs, ranging from medical clinical assistant to cybersecurity. Class Salutatorian Patricia Roop told her fellow graduates to celebrate what they accomplished. “No […]
Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat
SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
WHSV
Two Mount View students win Luther Patterson Scholarship
KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) -A ceremony was held to honor the winners of the Luther Patterson Scholarship - named after the first black McDowell County soldier to die in World War I. The sponsor of the scholarship is Dr. Howard P. Wade, a native of McDowell County and a World War II Marine veteran who says he’s grateful for the opportunity to do this.
Fayette County man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
UPDATE: ROBSON, WV NOVEMBER 7, 2022 — According to new court documents Douglas Greene was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after serving 15 years for his crime of first-degree murder. ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of […]
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Kanawha River Fall Reflections, Boomer, West Virginia, USA
This image was taken at sunrise in Boomer, West Virginia, US in November 2021. Kanawha River is a tributary of the Ohio River, approximately 97 mi (156 km) long. Boomer is a little town on the river and we spent a long weekend there. The foliage last year lasted longer...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
West Virginia singing principal named one of America’s best educators with $25,000 award
When Madison Elementary’s principal, Andrea Trio, walks through the halls singing with her students, it’s more than a performance – it’s a way to use music and other social-emotional behavioral tools to calm her young Cougars. And today, Principal Trio’s creative efforts as a leader in her school and community earned her the Award of […]
wchstv.com
Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
