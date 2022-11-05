ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

WVNS

One community gave something to those who gave everything

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Veterans day, we honor those who fought and sacrificed for our country. To help celebrate such an important day, a group of volunteers, in partnership with the Lifeline Church in Princeton, held their eighth annual Veteran Stand-down Event. Over 100 volunteers including a local Boy Scout troop and the Concord University […]
PRINCETON, WV
WHSV

Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution, Princeton 2022

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of veterans lined up in their cars to receive necessities and appreciation at this year’s annual Veteran’s Stand Down and Food Distribution event in Princeton. Supplies handed out included toiletries, clothing and other essentials. 10% of West Virginia’s homeless population identify as a...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event. “We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Valley College celebrates Class of 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It was a special day as the Valley College Beckley Campus held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022. 83 students graduated and earned diplomas from ten different programs, ranging from medical clinical assistant to cybersecurity. Class Salutatorian Patricia Roop told her fellow graduates to celebrate what they accomplished. “No […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
SPANISHBURG, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Two Mount View students win Luther Patterson Scholarship

KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) -A ceremony was held to honor the winners of the Luther Patterson Scholarship - named after the first black McDowell County soldier to die in World War I. The sponsor of the scholarship is Dr. Howard P. Wade, a native of McDowell County and a World War II Marine veteran who says he’s grateful for the opportunity to do this.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Kanawha River Fall Reflections, Boomer, West Virginia, USA

This image was taken at sunrise in Boomer, West Virginia, US in November 2021. Kanawha River is a tributary of the Ohio River, approximately 97 mi (156 km) long. Boomer is a little town on the river and we spent a long weekend there. The foliage last year lasted longer...
BOOMER, WV
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
wchstv.com

Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
MONROE COUNTY, WV

