A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend “Parody” Accounts As Users Impersonate Him
Elon Musk says that Twitter will permanently suspend verified accounts impersonating other people. Elon Musk says that Twitter will be permanently suspending verified users who impersonate other people, as a wave of accounts have changed their names to “Elon Musk” while making fun of the platform’s new owner.
The CEO of Twitter rival Mastodon calls Elon Musk 'not entirely comprehensible,' says the billionaire must now 'deal with the fallout' of his 'impulse' buy
Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko was asked about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter during an interview. He said Musk "is not entirely comprehensible" and must now "deal with the fallout" of his purchase. Rochko's comments come as some Twitter users migrate to Mastodon, which just hit 1 million users. Eugen Rochko,...
A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues
Andrew Haigh, a former curation lead at Twitter based in London, said it "wasn't an easy decision" but "the right one."
Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for the massive layoffs under Elon Musk. On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter staff. Former Twitter employees are slamming the company and Musk for his chaotic first week at the helm. Former Twitter employees have been vocal...
Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’
Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross
Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
Actors say they were locked out of their Twitter accounts after impersonating Elon Musk on the platform
Several actors said they were locked out of Twitter accounts after impersonating Elon Musk. They changed their picture and display name to match Musk's, and impersonated him in their tweets. From Rich Sommer to Kathy Griffin, here are the actors who say their accounts were suspended. Multiple actors have said...
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account suspended after she changed her name to Elon Musk to make fun of him
After Kathy Griffin's ban, Elon Musk said Twitter handles impersonating someone will be suspended without warning if owners don't clearly label the account as a parody.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk just axed key Twitter teams like human rights, accessibility, AI ethics and curation
The same day that Musk complained about supposed activists impacting Twitter’s ad revenue, he cut some departments outright — actions that are sure to make advertisers all the more skittish about Musk’s ability to steer a ship with a skeleton crew. As he’s only owned the company for a single week, it’s impossible to imagine that such sweeping layoffs won’t lead to dysfunction at Twitter, from the content moderation policies sure to prove crucial for Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections to product teams keeping the platform humming.
Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him
A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NPR
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter began advertising the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple's app store on Saturday, following new owner Elon Musk's promised overhaul of the social media platform's verification system. The once-free blue check mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will soon available to any Twitter Blue user who...
NPR
News brief: Midterm homestretch, climate summit begins, Twitter fallout
Midterms are Tuesday and the results will determine the Biden administration's next two years. The annual climate conference takes on new urgency. Twitter's Elon Musk era isn't off to a smooth start. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden...
NPR
Twitter promotes a new monthly subscription that will verify accounts
Twitter has started advertising a new monthly subscription that includes a blue checkmark, which is the symbol that indicates the platform has verified a user's identity. The notice reads power to the people. It is the first major product launch under the social media company's new owner, Elon Musk. Musk has so far gutted Twitter's workforce and also promised over the weekend to permanently suspend anybody impersonating somebody else on Twitter. Many people on Twitter have been pretending to be Elon Musk.
Elon Musk may be a rival for Ratner in brand destruction | Brief letters
Brief letters: Twitter troubles | I Spy in Yorkshire | Gavin Williamson’s defenestration | Dishonours system | Don’t forget the editor
No more 'notepad screenshots': Elon Musk says adding 'long-form text to tweets' is a 'high priority'
Elon Musk said Twitter will launch a new feature where users can post "long-form text to tweets". He tweeted the idea Saturday after rolling out Twitter Blue, the paid verification subscription. Musk also said the platform would launch “creator monetization” across all forms of content. Elon Musk said...
NPR
Takeoff leaves an unparalleled legacy in hip-hop
