Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington

A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Worthy: Those who intimidate voters Tuesday will be prosecuted

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy warned Monday that anyone who tries to intimidate voters on election day Tuesday will be charged with a crime. "The right to vote is one of the most important functions of our Democratic system of government," she said in a statement. "Discrimination and threats will not be tolerated during our election process."
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway

A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
DETROIT, MI

