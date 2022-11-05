Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington
A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
Detroit News
Worthy: Those who intimidate voters Tuesday will be prosecuted
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy warned Monday that anyone who tries to intimidate voters on election day Tuesday will be charged with a crime. "The right to vote is one of the most important functions of our Democratic system of government," she said in a statement. "Discrimination and threats will not be tolerated during our election process."
wufe967.com
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports. Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway
A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway. The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
Comments / 0