John Lynch says 49ers ‘always looking to get better’ when asked about Odell Beckham Jr.; GM impressed with Trey Lance’s rehab efforts

Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't dismiss the possibility that his San Francisco 49ers might consider signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "We're open to discussions with everybody," Shanahan shared. "We look into everything. You don't have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he's out there and he's available. I've always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. I mean, he's that good of a player."
Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors

The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Lynch: 49ers 'can beat anyone' with CMC, offensive weapons

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco’s interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during “49ers Game Plan” on NBC Sports Bay Area. Imagine adding Christian McCaffrey into a mix of an already-talented offense. That’s exactly what the 49ers did when they sent the Carolina...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Why 49ers' Deebo was compared to Steve Smith growing up

Deebo Samuel is a one-of-a-kind player, though he did have some inspiration on his way to the NFL. On a recent "Overtime SZN" feature, the star receiver explained which players he modeled his game after in high school and beyond. "Once I started playing receiver knowing that I'm not that...
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team

The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
Perry: Patriots call up intriguing receiver prospect for Colts game

The Patriots made a handful of roster moves on Saturday that are worthy of our attention. Marcus Cannon being placed on injured reserve with a concussion should headline the list. He was the team's starter at right tackle -- replacing Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled -- as of last week. Now he'll miss at least the next four weeks before he's allowed to return, if he can pass through the league's concussion protocol.
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.

