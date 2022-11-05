Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
Carrie Underwood Breaks Down the Relatable Message Behind Her New Song "Hate My Heart"
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) Songs like this are meant to be on repeat. In her new song "Hate My Heart," Carrie Underwood breaks down the relatable heartbreak when your head is ready to move forward but your heart is not there yet. And the "Cowboy Casanova" singer shared why this sentiment is at the heart of her breakup banger.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Blue Outfit At The Judds Concert After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Ex Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous when she performed with The Judds on Thursday, November 3. The country singer, 29, donned a matching blue top, jacket and pants as she sang alongside Wynonna Judd. Prior to the show, she said, "Back in Nashville, where in Murfreesboro. Got my fan girl hoodie on, and I am singing one of my favorite Judd songs with Wynonna. Whoever is here tonight, I can't wait to see you!"
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas
Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
People
349K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0