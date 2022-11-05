Chicago principal removed from duties over response to student dressed up in apparent Nazi uniform on Halloween

An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.

