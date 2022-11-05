Read full article on original website
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Ashanti Says Irv Gotti 'Lied' As She Breaks Her Silence On 'Murder Inc' Doc
Ashanti finally tells her side of the story.
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...
hotnewhiphop.com
Master P Encourages Rappers To Hire Police For Security Following Takeoff’s Death
Master P tells rappers not to be afraid to hire police as security. Hip hop is still reeling in from the news of Takeoff’s death. The rapper was shot and killed at 28 in Houston, TX on Tuesday morning, sparking a renewed dialogue surrounding the safety of rappers. Master...
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate, And She's Celebrating On Instagram
Rebel revealed the news on Instagram, and I think it's safe to say that it's a huge surprise to many people.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Freestyle At MSG To Promote Knicks x Kith Campaign
Raekwon and Ghostface Killah star in the newest promo for the New York Knicks x Kith streetwear campaign. Raekwon and Ghostface Killah reunited at Madison Square Garden for a video promoting the upcoming New York Knicks x Kith streetwear campaign. For the clip, the Wu-Tang Clan legends freestyle Knicks-themed bars.
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music Festival
Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration. Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And...
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
Diddy Poured Millions Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Report Says
Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the investors who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, according to sources close to the musician-mogul cited by TMZ. The musician, 53, is said to have stumped up over $10 million for Musk’s $44 billion takeover, joining the likes of Saudi Arabian Prince Awaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in the reported list of the Tesla boss’s backers. A possible Diddy-Musk connection in relation to Twitter emerged earlier this year during the discovery phase of Musk’s protracted legal battle against Twitter, in which three texts exchanged between the pair were among just four messages disclosed by Musk’s lawyers during a vital period in May, The Washington Post reported. The pair were also spotted in the same month sitting near one another in the front row of a Dave Chappelle show at the Hollywood Bowl.
thehypemagazine.com
Ethika Music Enters the Arena with a Powerful Compilation Hosted by DJ Holiday
Ethika, the go-to lifestyle brand for artists, athletes, and musicians, is taking the music world by storm with Ethika Music – a platform that’s dedicated to launching new and emerging artists. Matt Cook, Ethika’s CEO, had this to say about the brands’ music sector: “This has been an...
