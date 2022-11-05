Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the investors who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, according to sources close to the musician-mogul cited by TMZ. The musician, 53, is said to have stumped up over $10 million for Musk’s $44 billion takeover, joining the likes of Saudi Arabian Prince Awaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in the reported list of the Tesla boss’s backers. A possible Diddy-Musk connection in relation to Twitter emerged earlier this year during the discovery phase of Musk’s protracted legal battle against Twitter, in which three texts exchanged between the pair were among just four messages disclosed by Musk’s lawyers during a vital period in May, The Washington Post reported. The pair were also spotted in the same month sitting near one another in the front row of a Dave Chappelle show at the Hollywood Bowl.

