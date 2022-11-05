ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win

Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
HOUSTON, TX
The Denver Gazette

Who will win the World Series in 2023? A very early prediction

The 2022 MLB season has been over for less than 12 hours. Too soon to think about 2023? Never. Here's a way too early look at who might win it all next November. Rockies fans, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere. And knowing them, their early exit in the NLDS this season will only add fuel to the fire.
True Blue LA

World Series Game 6 viewing guide

We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Phillies’ magical run ends with World Series Game 6 loss

Should Rob Thomson have pulled Zack Wheeler in the sixth? Was this season the start of something? What actually cost the Phillies the World Series? The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia breaks down the Game 6 loss and looks back on the fun postseason run.

