Click2Houston.com
The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win
Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
Who will win the World Series in 2023? A very early prediction
The 2022 MLB season has been over for less than 12 hours. Too soon to think about 2023? Never. Here's a way too early look at who might win it all next November. Rockies fans, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere. And knowing them, their early exit in the NLDS this season will only add fuel to the fire.
KHOU
Astros clubhouse celebration after World Series win
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. This is the Astros second World Series win.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
OPINION: Astros' Depth Was Difference-Maker in 2022 World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros won their second World Series title Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we discuss how the Astros' depth won them their second championship, how Rob Thomson made a major blunder pulling Zack Wheeler at 70 pitches in Game 6, and the incredible baseball life of Dusty Baker.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
True Blue LA
World Series Game 6 viewing guide
We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
Click2Houston.com
PURE JOY: See the smiles on the field as the Houston Astros celebrate another World Championship
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says this team believed they could win it all back at the start of spring training. After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game 6 of the World Series, Baker, the players, and the fans were sporting big smiles over accomplishing that huge win in Minute Maid Park.
Peja Stojakovic’s Son, Andrej, Announces CBB Commitment
The small forward will stay out West to play college ball.
The Ringer
Phillies’ magical run ends with World Series Game 6 loss
Should Rob Thomson have pulled Zack Wheeler in the sixth? Was this season the start of something? What actually cost the Phillies the World Series? The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia breaks down the Game 6 loss and looks back on the fun postseason run.
