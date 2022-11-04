Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
2news.com
Flag planting and flag retirement events held at UNR to honor Veterans Day
In honor of Veterans Day, the University of Nevada, Reno Veteran Services department will hold two events the week of the observance – a flag planting event on Nov. 7 and a flag retirement ceremony on Nov. 10. On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., University students,...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 7
Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, November 7. Schools in Incline Village are canceled. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops will be in effect. For Incline schools:. Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all classes are...
Oh Hey, Jet Cafe
Dani DeRosa, the Sierra Nevada Ally’s Civic Action Coordinator, interviews activists, business leaders, students, and artists to talk about civic engagement, public service, the marketplace, and the arts. The Jet Cafe, is located inside the Pitch Black Printing Co at 700 East 4th Street in Reno. High ceilings and...
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Warm up your hearts and minds
You drive down busy freeways reliving every so-called mistake you’ve ever made. and soaking in your quiet desperate need for something more, burn it away, you. Open your mouth, warm up hearts and minds, burn down your well structured. doubts. May your past be the smell of ash and...
cwlasvegas.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
2news.com
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon commission to correct public health officer action
The Lyon County Commission has continued its item to review and set the qualifications, duties and salary of the public health officer for the Nov. 17 meeting after its original motion exceeded the scope of the agenda. The language for a motion made during the board’s item on Nov. 3...
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA Looking for the right people in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
FOX Reno
Snow expected in Sierra, Reno-Sparks starting Sunday night, messy Monday commute in store
Moderate to heavy snow is expected in the Sierra starting late Sunday night through Wednesday. Snow is also expected to hit the Reno-Sparks valley floor which could wreak havoc on area roadways. The National Weather Service in Reno said 2 to 4 feet of snow is possible above 7,000 feet...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada Mountains including Lake Tahoe until 5 a.m. Wednesday. There’s also a winter weather advisory for Reno and our valleys from 10 a.m. Tuesday, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Caltrans is holding traffic on Eastbound...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
