Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
'I Will Rise' documentary holds Kansas City premiere
Filmmakers of the "I Will Rise" documentary hope the project serves as an educational tool on the topic of local and national human trafficking.
There’s a Party. It’s in Kansas City. And You’re All Invited.
Before I tell you anything, I have a video you need to watch. Don’t worry. It’s quick. Made it myself. Check it out:. So, if you’re in a space where you are unable to see this video (90% of my videos are seen in the bathroom in that break I have between lunch and getting back to work) I’ll summarize. Happily, I have a poster to help me:
A Dream Come True: Candance Wesson Helps Women Succeed After Prison
Candance Wesson was falling, lost like all the incarcerated women around her, when she sprung awake in the dark of her prison bed. She’d gone to sleep, troubled again by the suffocating fear that she and her fellow inmates had little to hope for beyond the razor wire after being branded as felons.
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
Joe’s Blog: Big cold front due Thursday (TUE-11/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo, — We’re starting the day with lots of clouds in the region and those clouds may tend to hang on for awhile today with perhaps some occasional breaks. A very weak disturbance may trigger a few very fleeting showers somewhere in the region this afternoon, but they should only produce a few hundredths of an inch or so of rain, if that, as they zip towards the northeast.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
Family members, friends remember slain KCK teen
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Less than a week after a Kansas City teenager was gunned down at a Halloween party, the community took time today to honor his life. That mass shooting wounded a total of six teens. Police have arrested one person, who is now charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder. Tonight, […]
Kansas City police officers save 1-month-old baby girl’s life
Two Kansas City Police Department officers saved the life of a 1-month-old child after responding to calls that she wasn't breathing.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
ATV driver dies in crash late Friday night in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
MSHP completes investigation into Kansas City police shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it competed its investigation into a Kansas City police shooting that killed Zachary Garrard.
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri
Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
One killed in early morning crash on I-470
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
