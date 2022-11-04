ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Party. It’s in Kansas City. And You’re All Invited.

Before I tell you anything, I have a video you need to watch. Don’t worry. It’s quick. Made it myself. Check it out:. So, if you’re in a space where you are unable to see this video (90% of my videos are seen in the bathroom in that break I have between lunch and getting back to work) I’ll summarize. Happily, I have a poster to help me:
A Dream Come True: Candance Wesson Helps Women Succeed After Prison

Candance Wesson was falling, lost like all the incarcerated women around her, when she sprung awake in the dark of her prison bed. She’d gone to sleep, troubled again by the suffocating fear that she and her fellow inmates had little to hope for beyond the razor wire after being branded as felons.
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
Joe’s Blog: Big cold front due Thursday (TUE-11/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo, — We’re starting the day with lots of clouds in the region and those clouds may tend to hang on for awhile today with perhaps some occasional breaks. A very weak disturbance may trigger a few very fleeting showers somewhere in the region this afternoon, but they should only produce a few hundredths of an inch or so of rain, if that, as they zip towards the northeast.
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Family members, friends remember slain KCK teen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Less than a week after a Kansas City teenager was gunned down at a Halloween party, the community took time today to honor his life.   That mass shooting wounded a total of six teens. Police have arrested one person, who is now charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder.  Tonight, […]
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri

Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
One killed in early morning crash on I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
