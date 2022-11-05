Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
Yardbarker
Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW
Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
Braun Strowman recreates WrestleMania 3 at WWE Crown Jewel
When Braun Strowman vs. Omos was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, there were only so many ways the match could go. Omos could squash Strowman, Strowman could squash Omos, or the smaller of the two men – which, for the first time ever, was Strowman, takes the punishment and fights back for a David and […] The post Braun Strowman recreates WrestleMania 3 at WWE Crown Jewel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
msn.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Start Times, How to Watch Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday. WWE typically pulls extravagant rabbits out of its hat for Saudi events, but even by those standards Crown Jewel has a strange main event. Logan Paul, in his third ever wrestling match, takes on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship titles. Look at that poster above. Even Paul looks surprised to be there.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
WWE US Title Open Challenge Set For 11/7 WWE Raw
Seth Rollins will defend his title. WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Visionary will turn back the clock and emulate one of his rivals in John Cena as he holds an Open Challenge for the United States Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
Otis accomplished an impressive feat outside of the WWE ring
Otis is a lot of things in the WWE Universe; he’s a former member of Heavy Machinery, the former Kayfabe boyfriend of current NXT Woman’s Champion Mandy Rose, and Chad Gabel’s current prized pupal in Alpha Academy, WWE’s premier scholastic faction this side of Chase U. Fortunately for Otis, his learning has extended outside of […] The post Otis accomplished an impressive feat outside of the WWE ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
Conor McGregor is looking ridiculously jacked as he eyes UFC return
It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last stepped into the Octagon, ultimately breaking his leg against arch-nemesis, Dustin Poirier. While he’s yet to return to the UFC and fight again, it appears the Irishman is putting in serious work in the weight room. McGregor is currently training in Dublin and this photo when […] The post Conor McGregor is looking ridiculously jacked as he eyes UFC return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Experience WWE’s Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock
Just when you thought there wasn’t enough wrestling content to keep fans happy on a Friday night, NBC’s Young Rock comes along to not only deliver the sort of stories about the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that are rarely conveyed on WWE SmackDown or AEW Rampage but also consistently delivers unique wrestling cameos […] The post Experience WWE’s Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Review
It’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 with Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, The Usos and more defending their titles while Brock Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley in the opener. This is the second last WWE Premium Live Event (or pay-per-view if you prefer that term) of the year for the main roster with only Survivor Series next in three weeks. It’s a Saturday afternoon show for me in the Eastern Time Zone in southern Ontario, Canada so that’s fine with me. I’m watching on WWE Network.
Solo Sikoa sets his aim at two WWE Championship belts
Solo Sikoa is a company man. Though he may be the “enforcer” of The Bloodline and the toughest dude in the faction, save maybe Roman Reigns, he would never challenge the rule of his cousin like his older brother Jey did at the beginning of the “Head of the Table” storyline. Now granted, maybe one […] The post Solo Sikoa sets his aim at two WWE Championship belts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1