VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mattress Mack’s $75 million Astros World Series bet, explained
There’s probably no one in the planet that’s happier with the Houston Astros’ World Series win than Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack. You would be over the moon too if you just won a record-breaking $75 million bet. Nope, there’s no typo there. The Astros superfan literally won the biggest bet in history after the […] The post Mattress Mack’s $75 million Astros World Series bet, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ranking the top 50 MLB free agents: Who fits the SF Giants?
Giants Baseball Insider ranks the 50-best MLB free agents and breaks down how each one could fit the SF Giants.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand. Yonder Alonso...
Dodgers Writer Sees Edwin Rios as a Potential Trade Candidate
There isn't much room for the Dodgers to make trades
Trea Turner gets MLB Free Agency assist from Jon Hamm
Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner elected to hit free agency during the MLB offseason. With the superstar infielder hoping to secure a mega deal on the open market, he teamed up with Hollywood A-lister Jon Hamm in order to create an epic highlight reel for part of his pitch to interested teams. With […] The post Trea Turner gets MLB Free Agency assist from Jon Hamm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet
Yordan Alvarez was briefly a Dodger, but on Saturday night, he was the key to the Astros winning the World Series, and former LA pitcher Dan Haren rubbed it in.
Willson Contreras, Wade Miley Officially Free Agents
Two Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras, and Wade Miley, were officially named free agents following the conclusion of the World Series.
MLB announces first ever Draft Lottery that will catch Nationals, Pirates attention
Major League Baseball is taking a page out of the NBA’s book and implementing a Draft Lottery, per Jim Bowden. The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery will be held in San Diego during the Winter Meetings on December 6th. Teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Oakland Athletics will certainly take notice of this […] The post MLB announces first ever Draft Lottery that will catch Nationals, Pirates attention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros, Alex Bregman troll Phillies, Yankees fans at World Series parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series victory on Monday. The team parade drew no shortage of fans as Houston celebrated its first championship since 2017. Astros fans and players, including star Alex Bregman, trolled fans of both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, per the Houston Astros Twitter account. They got what they […] The post Astros, Alex Bregman troll Phillies, Yankees fans at World Series parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros fans pause World Series celebrations to shower Ted Cruz with boos
The entire city of Houston was absolutely buzzing on Monday as they celebrated the Astros’ World Series championship with a parade across the city. As fans turned up in bunches, all ready to celebrate the incredible season from their Astros, the crowd couldn’t hold back their disdain when a float headlined by US Senator Ted […] The post Astros fans pause World Series celebrations to shower Ted Cruz with boos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
Padres’ postseason hero makes key decision ahead of 2022 MLB Free Agency
San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez made a serious name for himself in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, despite giving up a crucial two-run homer in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The hard-throwing righty has made a big decision ahead of free agency and will try his luck on the open market, leaving $5 million […] The post Padres’ postseason hero makes key decision ahead of 2022 MLB Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
3 moves Phillies must make to get back to World Series after loss to Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies season came to a crushing end, as they watched the Houston Astros win the World Series in Game 6 after beating them by a score of 4-1. After going up 2-1 in the series, Philadelphia’s lineup went ice cold, and their pitching staff was unable to completely shut down the Astros lineup, […] The post 3 moves Phillies must make to get back to World Series after loss to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 11/7/22: Red-hot Jerar Encarnación; MLB free agent list
Marlins Stat of the Day (via Cot’s Contracts) José Reyes (six years, $106 million) received the largest free agent contract in Marlins history. Sunday’s fall/winter ball updates: José Salas went 0-for-2 and played second base in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game as the National League won, 9-3; Jan Mercado (RA12) homered, walked and caught a shutout in the Puerto Rican Winter League season opener; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) blasted a walk-off home run for his 12th hit of the week; Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz combined to go 4-for-8 with two doubles and a triple for Toros del Este.
Yankees make $15 million Luis Severino decision for 2023
The New York Yankees exercised their club option on SP Luis Severino for the 2023 season, per the Yankees Twitter account. Severino has been effective when healthy over the past few years. But health has been his primary concern. After a tremendous 2018 season that saw him pitch in 32 games, Luis Severino has totaled […] The post Yankees make $15 million Luis Severino decision for 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market
This would be quite the splash for GM Perry Minasian.
