The Philadelphia Phillies season came to a crushing end, as they watched the Houston Astros win the World Series in Game 6 after beating them by a score of 4-1. After going up 2-1 in the series, Philadelphia’s lineup went ice cold, and their pitching staff was unable to completely shut down the Astros lineup, […] The post 3 moves Phillies must make to get back to World Series after loss to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO