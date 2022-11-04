Read full article on original website
Related
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Officials: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded. The identity of the gunman,...
Pakistan’s Ex-Premier Imran Khan Accuses Current Prime Minister of Assassination Plot
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has accused three government officials of being involved in the assassination attempt against him on Thursday, a spokesperson for his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a video message.The accusations singled out current Pakistani Priime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer. PTI spokesperson Asad Umar called for the immediate removal of the officials from their posts in his statement, but offered no evidence behind the claims that they were somehow involved in the incident.The attack on Khan, which took place at a political rally in Lahore Thursday...
Imran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’
Imran Khan was seen waving at his supporters after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt during a protest march. The former Pakistani prime minister was filmed greeting the crowds after he was wounded in the foot by a gunman who opened fire.In a bid to call for an early election, Mr Khan had been travelling in convoy to Islamabad to challenge incumbent Shahbaz Sharif. Party official Asad Umar said the former leader was not seriously hurt in the shooting in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerPakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
nationalinterest.org
Iranian Religious Leader Blames Khamenei for Violence Against Sunnis
The comment was an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces. Mawlana Abdolhamid, an influential religious leader within Iran’s minority Sunni community, publicly blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for violence targeting Sunni Iranians during a sermon on Friday—an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Rochdale grooming gang members to be deported to Pakistan
Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf lose appeal as judges say ‘very strong public interest’ to deport them
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is stable after shooting
Imran Khan, who claims he was ousted in a conspiracy involving the U.S., was injured when a gunman opened fire on his convoy in Punjab province. One of his supporters was killed and nine others hurt.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Imran Khan shooting another violent moment in Pakistan’s political history
From the assassination of its first PM in 1951, the country has suffered waves of brutal sectarian conflict and murders
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Pakistani known for being the oldest detainee at the U.S facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba was released to his home country on October 29, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said. Businessman Saif Ullah Paracha...
Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said Sunday that a protest march toward the capital suspended after he was wounded by a gunshot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday.Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he was admitted Thursday after he received bullet wounds in his right leg.Khan repeated his demand for an investigation into the shooting and the resignation of three powerful personalities in the government and the military whom he alleges were involved in staging the attack on him.Khan's march on the...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
England fast bowler Mark Wood 'worried' about going back to Pakistan for Test series after assassination attempt on former prime minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan
Mark Wood has admitted he is 'worried' about going back to Pakistan for England's Test series next month because of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. England's fastest bowler is concerned about possible unrest in Pakistan after the former Pakistan captain and prime minister was shot in the leg at a political rally in the town of Gujranwala, two and a half hours from Lahore.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in lower leg in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has survived a shooting at a political rally on Thursday that his party called an assassination attempt, which killed one person and injured several others and prompted protests among Khan's supporters.
Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
Iran's official news agency says the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Comments / 0