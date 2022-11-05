ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Cost of new Overland Park Arboretum visitor center going up due to inflation

As construction of the new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens continues, the city could increase the project’s overall budget. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of a $320,000 budget increase for the project, known as the LongHouse Visitor Center, at the arboretum near 179th Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

Todd Winters, mayor, presented a proclamation to Jason Lieb for Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day at the Oct. 17 city council meeting. Winters said chambers of commerce foster stronger, more vibrant communities by advocating for priorities to promote economic prosperity, boost quality of life and create access to meaningful employment and opportunity for all residents. “They are champions of communities, serving as a trusted resource for businesses, residents and other stakeholders and create catalytic community partnerships to build resilient economies and promote community-wide prosperity,”he said. Winters said chambers of commerce strive to address the community’s top challenges and greatest opportunities through bold leadership and innovative problem solving. The Gardner Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in 1975.
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
Shawnee Mission Post

Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCo

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle struck an SUV, above, on northbound I-35 near the Olathe and Lenexa city lines.Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

