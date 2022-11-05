Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LJWORLD
After tenant complaint, city condemns converted attic apartment; parent wonders how many rentals are ever inspected to begin with
When Kari Taylor’s daughter, Seagan, decided to move into what the family viewed as a “quirky” top-floor apartment of a home at 1126 Ohio St., it was with the caveat that a handful of maintenance issues discussed with the leasing agent would be addressed in short order.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
bluevalleypost.com
Cost of new Overland Park Arboretum visitor center going up due to inflation
As construction of the new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens continues, the city could increase the project’s overall budget. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of a $320,000 budget increase for the project, known as the LongHouse Visitor Center, at the arboretum near 179th Street and Antioch Road.
lawrencekstimes.com
John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it
John Brown’s Underground, a speakeasy-inspired craft cocktail lounge in downtown Lawrence, has made a creative addition to the local bar scene since it opened in 2014. But a city code that was designed to limit liquor sales downtown is now threatening the business’s future. This rule requires establishments...
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols
Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
gardnernews.com
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
Todd Winters, mayor, presented a proclamation to Jason Lieb for Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day at the Oct. 17 city council meeting. Winters said chambers of commerce foster stronger, more vibrant communities by advocating for priorities to promote economic prosperity, boost quality of life and create access to meaningful employment and opportunity for all residents. “They are champions of communities, serving as a trusted resource for businesses, residents and other stakeholders and create catalytic community partnerships to build resilient economies and promote community-wide prosperity,”he said. Winters said chambers of commerce strive to address the community’s top challenges and greatest opportunities through bold leadership and innovative problem solving. The Gardner Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in 1975.
KMBC.com
Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
Overland Park woman hoping to find late grandfather’s Army jacket
A denim jacket with an U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagle Patch was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage at Main and Pershing October 16.
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCo
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle struck an SUV, above, on northbound I-35 near the Olathe and Lenexa city lines.Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition.
Northland residents frustrated with lack of solutions to transit inequities
The Northland Health Alliance held a meeting on Thursday, diving into health inequities, food insecurity and transit access in the community.
WIBW
One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
1 adult, 1 infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Raytown
Two people were ejected in a crash Sunday morning in Raytown, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
