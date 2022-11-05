Todd Winters, mayor, presented a proclamation to Jason Lieb for Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day at the Oct. 17 city council meeting. Winters said chambers of commerce foster stronger, more vibrant communities by advocating for priorities to promote economic prosperity, boost quality of life and create access to meaningful employment and opportunity for all residents. “They are champions of communities, serving as a trusted resource for businesses, residents and other stakeholders and create catalytic community partnerships to build resilient economies and promote community-wide prosperity,”he said. Winters said chambers of commerce strive to address the community’s top challenges and greatest opportunities through bold leadership and innovative problem solving. The Gardner Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in 1975.

GARDNER, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO