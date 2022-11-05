ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind advisory announced for Saturday morning, may cause power outages

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

(WWJ) -- The first weekend in November is starting off warm, but a wind advisory might keep Michiganders from enjoying their Saturday morning.

The Detroit branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for parts of southeast Michigan on Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Expect southern winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

According to NWS, higher winds and wind gusts can blow around unsecured objects, including trash cans, lawn and patio furniture, as well as other debris. Tree limbs may also fall and power outages from downed lines are possible.

Photo credit National Weather Service Detroit/NOAA/U.S. Department of Commerce

Affected counties include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Huron, Bay and Midland.

Michiganders are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if driving near commercial trucks, trailers or other unwieldy vehicles.

Homeowners should secure outdoor objects to prevent them from blowing away or damaging other property.

Aside from the wind advisory, Saturday is expected to be warm and cloudy with rain later in the day.

"It'll be a warm day, though. We're up near seventy," Accuweather Meteorologist John Feerick reported on WWJ, "Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon."

Feerick also said that Saturday night will be drier, reaching a low of 49 degrees.

Sunday looks breezy and mild with a mix of sun and patchy clouds, temperatures in the mid-60s.

Next week starts off pleasant but cooler -- plenty of sun on Monday, a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, and temperatures in the mid- to high-50s.

