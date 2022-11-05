Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Money-saving tips to get you over the river and through the woods
The latest figures compiled by travel industry analysts indicate Thanksgiving holiday trips are going to cost substantially more in 2022. Take a look at some of the numbers driving an uptick in the costs of everything from air travel to hotels and a few suggestions for minimizing the financial crunch:
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Holiday travel: Airfare has become more expensive at these airports, data shows
Holiday travel is expecting to be expensive this year, but where you fly out of could make it even more expensive, the latest data shows.
With Holiday Travel Costs Up, Ease Stress and Save Money with Alternatives.
The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight
Travel experts share their top tips for making those hours on the plane less miserable.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Frontier is offering customers an 'all-you-can-fly' pass for unlimited travel coming in 2023, but only a few will be available
The pass will offer customers unlimited flights to all of Frontier's destinations for 12 months and "complete flexibility" on booking.
Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer
Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
American Airlines to refund $7.5 million in bag fees following lawsuit
American Airlines responds to a class action lawsuit with a deal to pay at least $7.5 million to travelers who were wrongly charged to check luggage.
More Americans Plan to Stay Home for the Holidays This Year
Holidays are one of the busiest times for traveling but, this year, inflation is putting a dent in many people's plans to go too far or stay too long. According to Deloitte's annual holiday travel survey, only 31% of Americans plan to take some kind of trip between Thanksgiving and mid-January. Last year, that number was at 42%.
The Check-In: It's time to get a Real ID, add turtle-watching to your itinerary, and more
Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. It's time to get a Real ID (for real) Starting on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers flying domestically will no longer be able to show their standard driver's license when boarding a plane. Instead, they'll have to provide a Real ID, or another Transportation Authority Administration-approved form of identification.
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip
Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
Routes: SJC adds Tokyo flights as airlines expand international service
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
