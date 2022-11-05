ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

The best airlines for holiday travel on points

If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Matthew C. Woodruff

With Holiday Travel Costs Up, Ease Stress and Save Money with Alternatives.

The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
NASDAQ

Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
TheStreet

Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer

Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

More Americans Plan to Stay Home for the Holidays This Year

Holidays are one of the busiest times for traveling but, this year, inflation is putting a dent in many people's plans to go too far or stay too long. According to Deloitte's annual holiday travel survey, only 31% of Americans plan to take some kind of trip between Thanksgiving and mid-January. Last year, that number was at 42%.
The Week

The Check-In: It's time to get a Real ID, add turtle-watching to your itinerary, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. It's time to get a Real ID (for real) Starting on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers flying domestically will no longer be able to show their standard driver's license when boarding a plane. Instead, they'll have to provide a Real ID, or another Transportation Authority Administration-approved form of identification.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real Simple

The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip

Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...

