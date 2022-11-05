Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving ‘effective immediately,’ won’t release his new sneaker

Facing backlash for his recent display of antisemitism (somehow made worse by his botched apology), Kyrie Irving’s day of reckoning is upon us. Already suspended five games without pay by the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has now lost the support of his biggest sponsor with Nike cutting ties with the seven-time All-Star “effective immediately,” confirming their plans to scrap his signature sneaker, Kyrie 8, which was scheduled for release later this month.

This continues Irving’s precipitous fall from grace, doing irreparable damage to his career and legacy by promoting dangerous misinformation. For years, the Nets have tolerated Irving’s erratic behavior, a privilege granted by his immense talent. However, Irving, a relentless contrarian who lives to be defiant, may have stirred the pot one too many times, crossing the line with hate speech so appalling and indefensible the NBA could no longer stand idly by. Neither could Nike, apparently, distancing themselves from an athlete too toxic for any brand to endorse in good conscience.

Who knows if Irving will take the steps necessary to redeem himself, or if he’ll double down a la Kanye West (who, consequently, has been among his staunchest supporters ). Regardless, Irving’s suspension will afford him plenty of time to reflect on a regrettable situation that could have been avoided, letting his obsessive need to be the smartest one in the room severely cloud his judgment.

