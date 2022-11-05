ALBANY — Crews will begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Construction will start on the outside lane toward Westgate Drive. Crews plan to work on one lane per night. While working on an outside lane, traffic in that direction will be kept on the inside lane. When working on an inside lane or the center lane, traffic will flow along the outside lane.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO