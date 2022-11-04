ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

McDonald’s Releases Limited Edition “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys

By Sammy Approved
K97.5
K97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4QQF_0izR9DFc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgA20_0izR9DFc00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

McDonald’s is riding the Happy Meal wave with a special “Wakanda Forever” themed release for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. The fast food restaurant dropped a photo of the exclusive new Happy Meal box on social media this week. Read more about this special collaboration inside.

Fans can get a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with McDonald’s newest menu item inspired by the highly anticipated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The new promotion began Thursday (Nov. 3) where fans can get a superhero toy based on characters from the film with each Happy Meal purchase. The special items will be available at McDonalds restaurants for a limited time only nationwide.

There are 10 characters from the movie available in the exclusive new Happy Meals, including fan favorites like Shuri, Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. Customers are urged to find their participating restaurant to get their hands on one of the new Happy Meals while supplies last.

McDonald’s is continuing the trend after their Cactus Flea Market adult Happy Meals made huge waves last month. The limited edition Happy Meal toys made such an impact that resellers sold the toys for hundreds and nearly thousands of dollars online.

The Happy Meal has been a staple in American households for decades and now they are expanding their reach with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beloved kingdom of Wakanda.

Check out the exclusive drop available at participating McDonald’s below:

Here’s a look at the special, limited edition Wakanda Forever themed toys:

Here’s what fans are saying about the new drop:

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Are Now Available at McDonald’s

Get ready to hop in the drive-through — McDonald’s has NEW Happy Meal toys!. Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of unique McDonald’s items released including the return of the Halloween Buckets, an Adult Happy Meal, and more! But now, NEW Happy Meal toys themed to an upcoming movie have arrived.
CNET

You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. The look of Microsoft's custom consoles reference the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, and controller holders, as well as replica Kimoyo beads, the all-purpose Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured in the movies.
News 12

WHAT’S HOT: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meals hit drive-thrus

The lines at the McDonald’s drive-thru might be a little bit longer now that the restaurant chain has released new Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The company says each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on...
TechRadar

Turf Wars: inside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trauma-laced physical and emotional battles

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a movie rooted in grief. Its exploration of immeasurable loss, dealing with the day-to-day heartache, and eventually making peace with that sorrow is tangible throughout the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Given the circumstances surrounding its development, the superhero film’s examination of such subject...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason

Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a Beloved Breakfast Treat

While McDonald's (MCD) is not known for being an experimental company with its menu items -- very much the opposite, in fact -- it has definitely made it clear that its open to the idea of partnerships. The chain is known for starting the celebrity meal trend way back in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item

There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy