ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

Watch The Mesmerizing Trailer For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

By davontah
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqX4j_0izR969m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wRNl_0izR969m00

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

It looks like Rihanna season is in full effect!

A week after her highly anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, the global icon is making sure her name stays in our brains.

This week (November 4), the official trailed for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video was released. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9, and the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty .

You can watch the trailer below.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy , Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris , Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin , Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph , Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson , Taylour Paige, Winston Duke , Zach Miko, and many more, all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks— which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiPpJ_0izR969m00

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfrW8_0izR969m00

Source: Dennis Leupold / Courtesy Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOPwa_0izR969m00

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQuOO_0izR969m00

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

Hop in the comments and let us know how you think the trailer’s looking.

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show

Rihanna is definitely a busy woman nowadays. Between preparing for the Super Bowl, her new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and the upcoming premiere of her latest SavageXFenty Fashion Show, she has a lot going on. Unfortunately, she is facing a bit of backlash for one unexpected inclusion in her Amazon Prime feature.
K97.5

Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves

  You can tell that Sean “Diddy” Combs goes all in for Halloween. This year, the Hip-Hop mogul got dressed us as The Joker of Batman infamy, and he absolutely snapped. https://twitter.com/Diddy/status/1586618823851102208 The man known as Love took his aesthetic cues from Heath Ledger’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime from The Dark Knight […] The post Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Stephen Jackson Claps Back After Kanye’s Apology To The “Black Community!”

Another day, yet another Kanye West headline! Are you tired yet? Because we JUST might be! Yesterday Kanye issued an apology (if that’s what you want to call it) to the “black community” for his comments regarding the murder of George Floyd. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “By what Adidas is doing,I […]
K97.5

Morray Talks New Single and New Album

  Morray stopped by the studio to talk about his new single, “Letter To Myself” and receiving a plaque for his hit “Quicksand” going platinum! He also talked about his relationship with J. Cole and who he would co-sign from Fayetteville, the same way J. Cole did for him. Check out the full interview
K97.5

Westside Gunn Addresses Griselda Rumors, Curating The Culture, & More

Westside Gunn, the lead curator of the Griselda Records vision, talks about the group dynamics, music and more in a new interview. The post Westside Gunn Addresses Griselda Rumors, Curating The Culture, & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy