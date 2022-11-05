Fall River police officer sustains serious injuries in Friday hit-and-run

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer was hit by a vehicle on Friday during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Fall River Police Department, the officer was struck by the vehicle while conducting a traffic stop a little before 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the area of Robeson and Delcar streets.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene.

The officer was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

This incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Division, Accident Reconstruction Unit, and theUniform Division.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511. Anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 508-672-TIPS (8477).

-- This story will be updated when more information becomes available.