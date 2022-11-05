Read full article on original website
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
WATCH: Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, had been called to a scene in which a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
WIBW
KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KCTV 5
‘I miss my guy’: Friends, family continue to remember life of Katron Harris
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK community came together for a candlelight vigil to remember a Turner High School student who was killed during a Halloween shooting. “I met Katron when he was five years old that was my baby,” says a woman who talked about Katron at the vigil.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
WIBW
One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KCTV 5
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend
KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
ATV driver dies in crash late Friday night in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department said a driver of an ATV has died from their injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
