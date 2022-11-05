ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

WATCH: Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, had been called to a scene in which a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
BATES COUNTY, MO

