Acton, MA

GoFundMe started for Acton hit-and-run victim as investigation continues

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The fundraiser aims to raise about $5,000 to help the 13-year-old’s family with expenses as he recovers from a coma.

An online fundraiser has been created to help a 13-year-old Acton boy and his family as he recovers from a hit-and-run Wednesday that left him in a coma.

The GoFundMe page was created on Friday and has a fundraising goal of $5,000 to help Cesar Soto Jr.’s family with hospital bills, as well as other living expenses, while the boy recovers from his critical injuries.

Soto Jr. was struck and seriously injured at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday while walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street.

“So far he is in critical condition and had his second surgery last night in which it was a success,” writes the fundraiser organizer, Madeline Cruz. “I am asking as a mom of three myself for our community to help Cesar’s family with [expenses] due to this horrible accident that left this amazing, kind, sweet, caring child, fighting for his life.”

Cruz said the teen’s parents and brother were “devasted” and that no offering is too small.

As of Friday evening, the page had raised about $2,700 — slightly more than half its goal.

“I wish you a full recovery from this terrible incident,” said one person who donated. “Sending prayers and positive energy for a speedy and complete recovery,” said another person.

In addition to the GoFundMe fundraiser, a local business owner is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identity of the hit-and-run driver. According to The Boston Globe, the owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil, which is located on Great Road, where the boy was struck, is offering the reward.

“The driver hasn’t been identified yet so I want to try to rustle the leaves up a little bit,” said owner Jeff Bursaw. “Somebody out there has to know something and hopefully this will help prompt them to come forward.”

Acton police said they arrived on the scene Wednesday, found the teen suffering from serious injuries, and provided immediate medical aid. He was transported by an Acton fire ambulance to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital via medical helicopter.

Police said it appeared Soto Jr. was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the crosswalk. The driver of a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, fled the scene.

Police later released a video of the vehicle and another sedan and asked the public to send tips to Acton police by calling 978-929-7711.

