Sarasota County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one

Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Robert J Hansen

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

New deputy chief of emergency management joins Manatee County

On Monday, Jodie Setnor Fiske assumed her new role as deputy chief of emergency management in Manatee County. Fiske previously served at the Office of the Governor, Florida Division of Emergency Management, where she was the statewide field supervisor of regional response coordination teams, as well as a regional response coordinator responsible for 10 counties in southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Nov 7, 2022

"If the tax went away, all the things we are looking at coming would still be on the table." [Politics] Sheriff Promotes Extension of Penny Tax. Voters in Sarasota County on Tuesday will decide whether to keep on the books a sales tax funding numerous public needs. Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, a vocal supporter of the levy, said it’s critical voters vote yes.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million

1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL

