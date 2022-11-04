Read full article on original website
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Sarasota County as Nicole approaches
As people across the Bay Area keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, some communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
Two Charlotte County pools reopen
County officials said Centennial Park and South County Regional Park's pools have reopened, though splash pads remain closed.
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale
Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
New deputy chief of emergency management joins Manatee County
On Monday, Jodie Setnor Fiske assumed her new role as deputy chief of emergency management in Manatee County. Fiske previously served at the Office of the Governor, Florida Division of Emergency Management, where she was the statewide field supervisor of regional response coordination teams, as well as a regional response coordinator responsible for 10 counties in southwest Florida.
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
Oscar Scherer State Park reopens campground, most trails, after Ian cleanup
Editors Note: As of November 5th, The campground has reopened as cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues along South Creek. Meantime, kayak rentals have been suspended until the cleanup is complete. For updates, visit their Facebook page. Tucked behind the urban sprawl that marks Tamiami Trail in Sarasota County is a...
Cape Coral canal clearing due to begin Monday
Monday morning, crews will begin clearing debris from the city's nearly 400 miles of canals after receiving state approval to do so.
SRQ DAILY Nov 7, 2022
"If the tax went away, all the things we are looking at coming would still be on the table." [Politics] Sheriff Promotes Extension of Penny Tax. Voters in Sarasota County on Tuesday will decide whether to keep on the books a sales tax funding numerous public needs. Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, a vocal supporter of the levy, said it’s critical voters vote yes.
Sarasota Police Searching For Missing, Endangered Man
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. today, Monday, November 7, 2022, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road,
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
