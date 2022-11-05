Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday.
At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot injury.One dead in Oakland shooting Friday
The victim was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 40-year-old Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, left the scene before GPD officers arrived on scene and is still outstanding at the time of publication.
A GPD investigation determined the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence. Martinez-Guerrero is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police say anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Martinez-Guerrero, please call Detective Corporal Jesus Cortez at (408) 846-0425. Someone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call (408) 846-0339.
