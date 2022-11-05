Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores

The Ohio high school football playoffs roll on as teams who survived the first round moved to the regional quarterfinals this week.

Now the question is: Who will advanced to the regional semifinals and more one step closer to Canton , where the state championship games are played?

Your subscription to the Dispatch helps support local journalism. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by subscribing at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

Here are the latest scores from the Central Ohio high school football action.

Central Ohio high school football playoff scoreboard

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division I

Region 2

Olentangy Liberty 28, Dublin Jerome 14

Perrysburg 24, Olentangy Berlin 8

Centerville 42, Marysville 21

Region 3

Gahanna 29, Hilliard Bradley 7

Pickerington Central 28, Pickerington North 20

Upper Arlington 31, Westerville Central 0

New Albany 38, Hilliard Davidson 7

Division II

Region 7

Massillon Washington 34, Canal Winchester 0

Big Walnut 35, Watkins Memorial 21

Uniontown Lake 13, DeSales 7

Westerville South 27, North Canton Hoover 21

Division III

Region 11

Watterson 41, London 22

Bloom-Carroll 20, Tri-Valley 7

Jackson 41, Granville 7

Division IV

Region 15

Ready 24, St. Clairsville 21

Steubenville 31, Hartley 0

East 40, Cambridge 39, 2OT

Division V

Region 19

Harvest Prep 47, West Muskingum 16

Portsmouth West 21, Columbus Academy 0

Division VI

Region 23

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, West Jefferson 40

Division VII

Region 25

Danville 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 41

Region 27

Newark Catholic 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Hannibal River 55, Fairfield Christian 12

SUMMARIES

Big Walnut 35, Watkins Memorial 21

Big Walnut 7 7 7 14 - 35

Watkins Memorial 7 7 7 0 - 21

WM: Carney 5 run (Katz kick). BW: Severs 10 run (Gladden kick). WM: Long 2 run (Katz kick). BW: Snead 12 pass from Nier (Gladden kick). BW: Severs 26 run (Gladden kick). WM: Lee 30 pass from Carney (Johnson kick). BW: Severs 5 run (Gladden kick). BW: Stover fumble return (Gladden kick).

Nate Severs ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Big Walnut pulled away from Watkins Memorial late in a Division II regional quarterfinal.

Perrysburg 24, Olentangy Berlin 8

Olentangy Berlin 0 0 8 0 - 8

Perrysburg 10 14 0 0 - 24

PERRY: Walendzak 33 run (Bibb kick). PERRY: FG Bibb 28. PERRY: Walendzak 2 run (Bibb kick). PERRY: Takats 2 run (Bibb kick). OB: Ziegler 3 run (Moeller pass from Brewster).

Ready 24, St. Clairsville 21

Ready 7 10 7 0 - 24

St. Clairsville 0 7 0 14 - 21

REA: Campbell 10 run (Craddock kick). SC: Walker 5 run (Meager kick). REA: Campbell 14 run (Craddock kick). REA: FG Craddock 23. REA: Rinehart 35 run (Craddock kick). SC: Walker 3 run (Meager kick). SC: Swider 35 pass from Vera (Meager kick).

Ninth seed Ready used a 295-yard rushing attack to upset top seed St. Clairsville in a Division IV game.

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, West Jefferson 40

West Jefferson 0 7 6 27 - 40

Dawson-Bryant 16 7 8 16 - 47

DB: Murphy 8 run (Hall run). DB: Murphy 20 run (Hall run). DB: Hall 16 run (Turner kick). WJ: Hostetler 18 run (Ryan kick). DB: Hall 55 run (Hall run). WJ: Taylor 10 pass from Buescher (pass failed). DB: Hall 4 run (Gipson pass from Mannon). WJ: Book 35 pass from Buescher (Harper pass from Buescher). WJ: Book 12 pass from Buescher (pass failed) . WJ: Salyer 42 pass from Buescher (Ryan kick). WJ: Book 23 pass from Buescher (pass failed). DB: Hall 33 run (Hall run).

More Ohio high school football playoff scores

Division I

Cle. St. Ignatius 50, Cle. Hts. 49

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Massillon Jackson 0

Medina 49, Wadsworth 35

Mentor 19, Can. McKinley 14

Springfield 21, Kettering Fairmont 0

Cin. Elder 31, Milford 6

Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. St. Xavier 7

Mason 29, Springboro 26

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Cin. Princeton 0

Division II

Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 13

Hudson 34, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Painesville Riverside 62, Macedonia Nordonia 28

Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary 21, Austintown Fitch 14

Avon 35, N. Royalton 14

Medina Highland 49, N. Olmsted 7

Olmsted Falls 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Avon Lake 0

Westerville S. 27, N. Can. Hoover 21

Cin. Anderson 34, Morrow Little Miami 20

Cin. Winton Woods 34, Hamilton Ross 21

Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. Withrow 28

Trenton Edgewood 21, Piqua 14, OT

Division III

Canfield 42, Aurora 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney 7

Chardon 35, Geneva 7

Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28

Mansfield Sr. 16, Defiance 0

Norton 28, Clyde 13

Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Rocky River Lutheran W. 10

Parma Padua 32, Tiffin Columbian 28

Sheridan 60, Washington C.H. 34

Hamilton Badin 41, New Richmond 14

Mt. Orab Western Brown 39, Monroe 36

Tipp City Tippecanoe 43, Trotwood-Madison 14

Wapakoneta 29, Bellbrook 0

Division IV

Akr. Buchtel 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 14

Beloit W. Branch 54, Struthers 35

Can. South 56, Lisbon Beaver 48

Jefferson Area 26, Girard 20

Cle. Glenville 43, Bellevue 6

Elyria Cath. 42, Clear Fork 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, St. Marys Memorial 21

Van Wert 29, Sandusky Perkins 22

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Gallipolis Gallia 14

Cin. McNicholas 24, Eaton 0

Cin. Taft 26, Kettering Alter 24

Cin. Wyoming 35, Spring. Shawnee 0

Clinton-Massie 56, Urbana 42

Division V

Canfield S. Range 49, Garrettsville Garfield 10

Perry 35, Navarre Fairless 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 21, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 6

Youngs. Mooney 24, Creston Norwayne 17

Bloomdale Elmwood 34, Defiance Tinora 15

Coldwater 14, Huron 3

Liberty Center 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7

Pemberville Eastwood 24, Oak Harbor 20

Ironton 48, Portsmouth 7

Wheelersburg 55, Barnesville 31

Brookville 38, Spring. NE 15

Cin. Madeira 28, Zane Trace 19

Germantown Valley View 49, Blanchester 16

Milton-Union 42, Camden Preble Shawnee 7

Division VI

Cuyahoga Hts. 10, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Dalton 26, Brookfield 3

Kirtland 48, Hanoverton United 6

Mogadore 19, Can. Cent. Cath. 14

Ashland Crestview 31, Hamler Patrick Henry 22

Columbia Station Columbia 36, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6

Columbus Grove 34, West Salem Northwestern 22

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Carey 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 71, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20

Nelsonville-York 14, Loudonville 7

Harrod Allen E. 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, W. Liberty-Salem 0

New Madison Tri-Village 49, Cin. Country Day 7

Versailles 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Division VII

Lucas 35, Lowellville 25

Salineville Southern 42, Norwalk St. Paul 22

Warren JFK 13, New Middletown Spring. 6

Antwerp 35, Delphos Jefferson 34

Gibsonburg 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Delphos St. John's 14

McComb 26, Pandora-Gilboa 21

Caldwell 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12

Hannibal River 55, Fairfield Christian 12

Waterford 34, Reedsville Eastern 7

Ansonia 46, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Ft. Loramie 55, S. Charleston SE 27

Minster 45, Mechanicsburg 21

New Bremen 39, DeGraff Riverside 8

Ohio high school football playoff schedule

Nov. 11-12: Regional semifinals

Nov. 18-19: Regional finals

Nov. 25-26: State semifinals

Dec. 1: Division II final, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2: Division V final, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 2: Division III final, 3 p.m.

Dec. 2: Division I final, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Division VI final, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 3: Division VII final, 3 p.m.

Dec. 3: Division IV final, 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores