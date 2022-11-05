Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football playoffs roll on as teams who survived the first round moved to the regional quarterfinals this week.
Now the question is: Who will advanced to the regional semifinals and more one step closer to Canton , where the state championship games are played?
Here are the latest scores from the Central Ohio high school football action.
Central Ohio high school football playoff scoreboard
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Division I
Region 2
- Olentangy Liberty 28, Dublin Jerome 14
- Perrysburg 24, Olentangy Berlin 8
- Centerville 42, Marysville 21
Region 3
- Gahanna 29, Hilliard Bradley 7
- Pickerington Central 28, Pickerington North 20
- Upper Arlington 31, Westerville Central 0
- New Albany 38, Hilliard Davidson 7
Division II
Region 7
- Massillon Washington 34, Canal Winchester 0
- Big Walnut 35, Watkins Memorial 21
- Uniontown Lake 13, DeSales 7
- Westerville South 27, North Canton Hoover 21
Division III
Region 11
- Watterson 41, London 22
- Bloom-Carroll 20, Tri-Valley 7
- Jackson 41, Granville 7
Division IV
Region 15
- Ready 24, St. Clairsville 21
- Steubenville 31, Hartley 0
- East 40, Cambridge 39, 2OT
Division V
Region 19
- Harvest Prep 47, West Muskingum 16
- Portsmouth West 21, Columbus Academy 0
Division VI
Region 23
- Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, West Jefferson 40
Division VII
Region 25
- Danville 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 41
Region 27
- Newark Catholic 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
- Hannibal River 55, Fairfield Christian 12
SUMMARIES
Big Walnut 35, Watkins Memorial 21
Big Walnut 7 7 7 14 - 35
Watkins Memorial 7 7 7 0 - 21
WM: Carney 5 run (Katz kick). BW: Severs 10 run (Gladden kick). WM: Long 2 run (Katz kick). BW: Snead 12 pass from Nier (Gladden kick). BW: Severs 26 run (Gladden kick). WM: Lee 30 pass from Carney (Johnson kick). BW: Severs 5 run (Gladden kick). BW: Stover fumble return (Gladden kick).
Nate Severs ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Big Walnut pulled away from Watkins Memorial late in a Division II regional quarterfinal.
Perrysburg 24, Olentangy Berlin 8
Olentangy Berlin 0 0 8 0 - 8
Perrysburg 10 14 0 0 - 24
PERRY: Walendzak 33 run (Bibb kick). PERRY: FG Bibb 28. PERRY: Walendzak 2 run (Bibb kick). PERRY: Takats 2 run (Bibb kick). OB: Ziegler 3 run (Moeller pass from Brewster).
Ready 24, St. Clairsville 21
Ready 7 10 7 0 - 24
St. Clairsville 0 7 0 14 - 21
REA: Campbell 10 run (Craddock kick). SC: Walker 5 run (Meager kick). REA: Campbell 14 run (Craddock kick). REA: FG Craddock 23. REA: Rinehart 35 run (Craddock kick). SC: Walker 3 run (Meager kick). SC: Swider 35 pass from Vera (Meager kick).
Ninth seed Ready used a 295-yard rushing attack to upset top seed St. Clairsville in a Division IV game.
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, West Jefferson 40
West Jefferson 0 7 6 27 - 40
Dawson-Bryant 16 7 8 16 - 47
DB: Murphy 8 run (Hall run). DB: Murphy 20 run (Hall run). DB: Hall 16 run (Turner kick). WJ: Hostetler 18 run (Ryan kick). DB: Hall 55 run (Hall run). WJ: Taylor 10 pass from Buescher (pass failed). DB: Hall 4 run (Gipson pass from Mannon). WJ: Book 35 pass from Buescher (Harper pass from Buescher). WJ: Book 12 pass from Buescher (pass failed) . WJ: Salyer 42 pass from Buescher (Ryan kick). WJ: Book 23 pass from Buescher (pass failed). DB: Hall 33 run (Hall run).
More Ohio high school football playoff scores
Division I
- Cle. St. Ignatius 50, Cle. Hts. 49
- Lakewood St. Edward 42, Massillon Jackson 0
- Medina 49, Wadsworth 35
- Mentor 19, Can. McKinley 14
- Springfield 21, Kettering Fairmont 0
- Cin. Elder 31, Milford 6
- Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. St. Xavier 7
- Mason 29, Springboro 26
- W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Cin. Princeton 0
Division II
- Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 13
- Hudson 34, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
- Painesville Riverside 62, Macedonia Nordonia 28
- Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary 21, Austintown Fitch 14
- Avon 35, N. Royalton 14
- Medina Highland 49, N. Olmsted 7
- Olmsted Falls 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10
- Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Avon Lake 0
- Westerville S. 27, N. Can. Hoover 21
- Cin. Anderson 34, Morrow Little Miami 20
- Cin. Winton Woods 34, Hamilton Ross 21
- Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. Withrow 28
- Trenton Edgewood 21, Piqua 14, OT
Division III
- Canfield 42, Aurora 14
- Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney 7
- Chardon 35, Geneva 7
- Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28
- Mansfield Sr. 16, Defiance 0
- Norton 28, Clyde 13
- Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Rocky River Lutheran W. 10
- Parma Padua 32, Tiffin Columbian 28
- Sheridan 60, Washington C.H. 34
- Hamilton Badin 41, New Richmond 14
- Mt. Orab Western Brown 39, Monroe 36
- Tipp City Tippecanoe 43, Trotwood-Madison 14
- Wapakoneta 29, Bellbrook 0
Division IV
- Akr. Buchtel 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 14
- Beloit W. Branch 54, Struthers 35
- Can. South 56, Lisbon Beaver 48
- Jefferson Area 26, Girard 20
- Cle. Glenville 43, Bellevue 6
- Elyria Cath. 42, Clear Fork 14
- Millersburg W. Holmes 56, St. Marys Memorial 21
- Van Wert 29, Sandusky Perkins 22
- Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Gallipolis Gallia 14
- Cin. McNicholas 24, Eaton 0
- Cin. Taft 26, Kettering Alter 24
- Cin. Wyoming 35, Spring. Shawnee 0
- Clinton-Massie 56, Urbana 42
Division V
- Canfield S. Range 49, Garrettsville Garfield 10
- Perry 35, Navarre Fairless 0
- Sugarcreek Garaway 21, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 6
- Youngs. Mooney 24, Creston Norwayne 17
- Bloomdale Elmwood 34, Defiance Tinora 15
- Coldwater 14, Huron 3
- Liberty Center 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
- Pemberville Eastwood 24, Oak Harbor 20
- Ironton 48, Portsmouth 7
- Wheelersburg 55, Barnesville 31
- Brookville 38, Spring. NE 15
- Cin. Madeira 28, Zane Trace 19
- Germantown Valley View 49, Blanchester 16
- Milton-Union 42, Camden Preble Shawnee 7
Division VI
- Cuyahoga Hts. 10, Youngs. Valley Christian 6
- Dalton 26, Brookfield 3
- Kirtland 48, Hanoverton United 6
- Mogadore 19, Can. Cent. Cath. 14
- Ashland Crestview 31, Hamler Patrick Henry 22
- Columbia Station Columbia 36, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6
- Columbus Grove 34, West Salem Northwestern 22
- N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Carey 14
- Beverly Ft. Frye 71, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20
- Nelsonville-York 14, Loudonville 7
- Harrod Allen E. 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
- Maria Stein Marion Local 56, W. Liberty-Salem 0
- New Madison Tri-Village 49, Cin. Country Day 7
- Versailles 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Division VII
- Lucas 35, Lowellville 25
- Salineville Southern 42, Norwalk St. Paul 22
- Warren JFK 13, New Middletown Spring. 6
- Antwerp 35, Delphos Jefferson 34
- Gibsonburg 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 20
- Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Delphos St. John's 14
- McComb 26, Pandora-Gilboa 21
- Caldwell 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12
- Hannibal River 55, Fairfield Christian 12
- Waterford 34, Reedsville Eastern 7
- Ansonia 46, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
- Ft. Loramie 55, S. Charleston SE 27
- Minster 45, Mechanicsburg 21
- New Bremen 39, DeGraff Riverside 8
Ohio high school football playoff schedule
Nov. 11-12: Regional semifinals
Nov. 18-19: Regional finals
Nov. 25-26: State semifinals
Dec. 1: Division II final, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: Division V final, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 2: Division III final, 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: Division I final, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3: Division VI final, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 3: Division VII final, 3 p.m.
Dec. 3: Division IV final, 7:30 p.m.
