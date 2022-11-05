17-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that injured a Fall River officer

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly striking a Fall River police officer with an ATV, leaving the officer with serious injuries.

The teen who was illegally operating an ATV was stopped by the police officer, in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street, Friday night.

The teen struck the 17-year veteran of the department, carrying him an unknown distance before running him over with the ATV, officials said.

The teen then fled from the scene.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and released, as of Saturday morning, according to officials.

The teen is facing several charges including, operating a recreational vehicle on a public way, negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

