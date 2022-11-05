Read full article on original website
IGN
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Abilities and Release Date
A new Tank hero has been announced for Overwatch 2: Ramattra, a powerful Omnic combatant capable of transforming himself into his hulking Nemesis form. Ramattra will be coming to Overwatch 2 with the start of Season 2 of the Battle Pass. Let's take a look at the new Tank hero...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream - IGN Live
“God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison.” - God of War Ragnarok Review via Simon Cardy. The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of...
IGN
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 devs want to make a melee DPS hero as long as they can solve some issues
Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson recently revealed that there is “definitely a chance” that a melee DPS hero could be in the plans for Overwatch 2. In an interview with Gamer Brave, three key members of the Overwatch 2 team discussed a number of various topics that ranged from the upcoming hero Ramattra to the impending queue times for tank players leading up to her release. The biggest talking point of the interview had to be the mention of wanting to create a melee DPS hero for Overwatch 2, though.
IGN
God of War Release Will Coincide With An Actual Blood Moon Later This Week
The Moon will turn blood red on November 8, seemingly to herald the coming of God of War Ragnarök. Thankfully, the sanguine aspect will result from a total lunar eclipse, rather than the actual coming of the end of days. We hope. The long awaited sequel to Santa Monica...
IGN
Rumbleverse Season 2 Trailer
Grapital City is about to get a new expansion! Check out the reveal trailer for Rumbleverse Season 2, which promises to add a new location in Low Key Key, new weapons, new consumables, new moves, and the addition of new limited time modes.
IGN
Gears of War Movie Announced on Netflix Alongside Adult Animated Series
Netflix is partnering with The Coalition to develop a Gears of War movie alongside an adult animated series. Netflix tweeted on its official account this morning, "Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!"
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s contextual voice lines are what make it special, narrative designer says
The original Overwatch revolutionized how players experienced narrative in hero shooters. Rather than deliver its story through the common techniques of in-game cutscenes and dialogue boxes, most of the lore in Blizzard Entertainment’s landmark FPS could be found in its pre-match voice lines. These voice lines were usually part of short conversations between characters and served to flesh out Overwatch’s world of the future as well as the characters’ relationships.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
IGN
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Reveal Trailer
Check out the One Piece Odyssey Water Seven reveal trailer, featuring a look at the upcoming RPG's story and characters. One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
IGN
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
IGN
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 Review
The Dragon Prince Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. It's been three years but The Dragon Prince is finally back, and it's bringing change to the world of Xadia. The new season has a darker tone, a bigger scope, and more resonant themes. Not all of it works, as an uneven pace means some storylines get less screen time than others, while the show's usual blend of big and complex ideas with broad humor can at times undermine the story. Still, this is an exciting new chapter for the story that is worth the long wait.
Former Dragon Age chief thinks the free-to-play microtransaction model is "doomed to collaspe"
"Eventually it's going to become unsustainable and something else will have to come along"
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Crosses $1 Billion in Sales Faster Than Any Game in the Franchise
After already securing the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has crossed another milestone, becoming the fastest Call of Duty game to cross the $1 billion sold mark. A press release on Business Wire says Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales...
