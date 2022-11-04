CIF-SS girls' tennis playoffs: Palm Desert begins title chase with home win over Troy High School

Top-ranked Palm Desert High School started its CIF-SS Division 2 playoff run with a comfortable victory Friday afternoon.

The Aztecs, who rolled through the Desert Empire League unbeaten, defeated Troy High School 11-7 in the second round.

Everyone who took the court for the Aztecs, who are unbeaten at 16-0 on the season, earned at least one victory Friday.

Palm Desert freshman Sophia Jacobs, who won the DEL individual title, won two sets in singles play. Seniors Delaney Tangle and Rochelle Suarez each won one set for the Aztecs.

But it was the play of the doubles teams that caught the eye of first-year head coach Owen McIntosh on Friday. Each of the Aztecs' three doubles teams won at least two sets, led by three wins from cousins Leyla and Sheyla Rizvanbegovic. The doubles teams of Zoe Lopez and Audrey Park, along with Sam Lee and Alli Smith both won two sets.

"We have very strong singles players, and I knew we would get a certain amount of points from them," McIntosh said. "The question was the doubles.

"Our doubles are put together by players who have not played a lot of tournaments, so we manufactured these doubles teams," McIntosh said. "I've got to say that they outperformed what I thought they would do. That's my biggest takeaway, we're stronger in doubles than I initially thought."

For tennis teams from the desert, the idea of facing squads from the bigger Orange County area is always a challenge but an opportunity to see how they match up.

"This team has to feel good," said McIntosh. "They beat a tough Troy team. Troy has always had a tough tennis program. They're a large school in Orange County, and when you beat a large school in Orange County as a team from the desert, you've done well. They were strong top to bottom, so that was a great win."

The Aztecs move on to the quarterfinals and will face a stiff test at home against ninth-ranked Santiago Corona at 2 p.m. Monday. Santiago Corona beat eighth-ranked Foothill Tech 12-6.

Xavier Prep 12, Carpinteria 6: The Saints also advanced to the quarterfinals in CIF-SS Division 4 playoff action with the Friday victory.

Xavier Prep will travel to Louisville (Woodland Hills), a 10-8 winner over Katella, on the road Monday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: CIF-SS girls' tennis playoffs: Palm Desert begins title chase with home win over Troy High School