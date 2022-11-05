Read full article on original website
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Storm surveys are still ongoing to determine the exact strength, path length, number of...
KTEN.com
Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas
POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
PHOTOS: Tornado touches down near Sulphur Springs, severe weather moves through North Texas
DALLAS — Severe weather moved through North Texas Friday, bringing damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. A tornado was reportedly seen in Lamar County near Paris and in Hopkins County near Sulphur Springs. Tornado spotted near Lamar, Hopkins counties. While not everyone was under a tornado warning, several counties were...
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
WFAA
After the storms, a sunny and dry weekend
DALLAS — Friday tornadoes. 3 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas from Friday's severe weather:. EF-2 in Henderson County (around Athens) These are the only tornadoes confirmed as of Sunday morning, but that number could increase over the coming days. Storm surveys are underway to determine...
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm
Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
'It sounded like a helicopter' | Texas 17-year-old describes being inside home during tornado
MIDCITY, Texas — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma Friday, leaving many families and homeowners trying to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Lamar County, near the border of Texas and Oklahoma, was an area hit hard, including the unincorporated community called Midcity. Landyn Roberts and...
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Declaration of Disaster
Whereas, the County of Lamar on the 4th of November, 2022 has suffered. or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from:. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris. At least two dozen people were injured...
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday
The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
WFAA
