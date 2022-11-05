ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KTEN.com

Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas

POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
POWDERLY, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
KXII.com

10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

After the storms, a sunny and dry weekend

DALLAS — Friday tornadoes. 3 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas from Friday's severe weather:. EF-2 in Henderson County (around Athens) These are the only tornadoes confirmed as of Sunday morning, but that number could increase over the coming days. Storm surveys are underway to determine...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
iheart.com

Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas

Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado

Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Declaration of Disaster

Whereas, the County of Lamar on the 4th of November, 2022 has suffered. or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from:. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris. At least two dozen people were injured...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas local news

