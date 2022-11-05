ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

HS scoreboard (11-4-22)

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTga1_0izR5CnP00

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and all the scores from high school sports on Friday night including Glenwood boys’ soccer punching its ticket to the state championship game, plus Taylorville and Springfield Lutheran volleyball are both heading to the state tournament after super-sectional wins, while St. Thomas More comes up one match short of the Final Four.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Glenwood 1, Grayslake Central 0

VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A Meridian Super-Sectional:

Springfield Lutheran 2, St. Thomas More 1

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional:

Illinois Valley Central 2, Pleasant Plains 1

Class 3A Glenwood Super-Sectional:

Taylorville 2, Normal U-High 1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Change abound as Illini ready for opener with EIU

WCIA — No. 23 Illinois will be back on the court at State Farm Center Monday night to open up its 2022-23 season against Eastern Illinois. The Illini have had two tune-ups, one closed door scrimmage with Kansas and then an exhibition win over D-II Quincy. With its top five scorers from last season gone, […]
CHARLESTON, IL
channel1450.com

Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two

Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
FARMINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

St. Teresa Able to Outlast Warriors in Bulldogs’ Toughest Game

Athens scored the most points that St. Teresa has allowed thus far in the season as the Warriors put 33 on the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs put on 59 to take the 26-point win. St. Teresa will be at home next week against Pana; Athens finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
DECATUR, IL
fightingillini.com

#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU

#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bruhn wins Athlete of the Week

(MONTICELLO) — Mabry Bruhn is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello cross country senior won the class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden individual sectional title over the weekend clocking a time of 16:56.07. It paced the Sages and helped them qualify for state as a team. Bruhn got a PR at the sectional and will […]
MONTICELLO, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win

The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL

Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
MACON COUNTY, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Noodles & Company returning to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
WCIA

Blacksmith skills demonstration in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6. Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items. Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

1,500 Lincoln artifacts removed from presidential museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A paper lantern President Abraham Lincoln used for his 1864 presidential campaign and a piece of the coat he wore the night he was assassinated are some of the items no longer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library.  About 1,500 artifacts from the Taper Collection, which makes up roughly […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy